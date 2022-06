Mike James reacts to Nets reunion rumor

James played 13 games with one start in 2020-21, averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 assists in 18 minutes per game. He played in nine post-season games as well, but only sparingly. He joined the team in April 2021 after he left CSKA Moscow following a dispute with his then coach, Dimitris Itoudis, that got him suspended, then released. The Nets did not re-sign him and he returned to Europe, signing with Monaco. More importantly for his future prospects in Brooklyn, he and Kevin Durant remain close friends. Following the Nets loss to the Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, KD traveled first to Monaco, then to Athens to watch James play in Euroleague games, sticking around to party with James in Greece… -via NetsDaily / June 6, 2022