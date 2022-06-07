Mike James reacts to Nets reunion rumor

Mike James: Idk how to even take this rumor. Would i like to play alongside my friend Kevin? Yes. But I’d also like to play alongside my 10 other of my close friends. Some play in the NBA, Europe and some don’t play professional.
Source: Twitter @TheNatural_05
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mike James is interested in reuniting with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn 👀 pic.twitter.com/qKg4blG8gp – 4:25 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mike James reportedly interested in returning to Brooklyn Nets
Mike James reportedly interested in returning to Brooklyn Nets
Mike James, the 6’1” combo guard who gave the Nets some solid minutes at the end of the 2020-21 season then returned to Europe, wants back in the NBA and back in Brooklyn. An NBA insider tells NetsDaily that James, who played for A.C. Monaco in the French Serie A league and Euroleague this season, is hoping that he and Brooklyn can come to an agreement that put him back in the black-and-white for 2022-23. The Nets hold his NBA rights, permitting them to sign him to a vets minimum deal — or something larger outside the salary cap. -via NetsDaily / June 6, 2022
James played 13 games with one start in 2020-21, averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 assists in 18 minutes per game. He played in nine post-season games as well, but only sparingly. He joined the team in April 2021 after he left CSKA Moscow following a dispute with his then coach, Dimitris Itoudis, that got him suspended, then released. The Nets did not re-sign him and he returned to Europe, signing with Monaco. More importantly for his future prospects in Brooklyn, he and Kevin Durant remain close friends. Following the Nets loss to the Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, KD traveled first to Monaco, then to Athens to watch James play in Euroleague games, sticking around to party with James in Greece… -via NetsDaily / June 6, 2022
With Monaco already aiming high and having the money to do so, the future of Mike James in the club will be in question, only if the NBA comes calling with a really good offer, not only money-wise but also about his role. And with the Nets in need of talent and having already a loaded salary cap, Mike James might be a good addition. -via EuroHoops.net / May 30, 2022
