Robert Williams questionable again for Game 3

Taylor Snow. Celtics Injury Report vs. Golden State (6/8): Robert Williams – Left Knee Soreness – QUESTIONABLE
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams remains questionable with knee soreness for Game 3 against the Warriors masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics have again listed Robert Williams (left knee soreness) as questionable … this time for Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals at home.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is the only player on the Celtics injury report for NBA Finals Game 3. He’s again questionable with left knee soreness. – 4:50 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics continue to list Robert Williams as questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Only player on the injury report. – 4:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
As is tradition, Rob Williams is questionable for Game 3 with knee soreness, per Celtics. – 4:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams is fine after Marcus Smart landed on his leg. Said that Williams stayed down to make sure he was ok before eventually getting up and continuing to play. – 12:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka said when Robert Williams went down in Game 2 and stayed down for a minute, it was more out of caution than anything. He said Williams came out of Game 2 OK physically. – 12:37 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Robert Williams watching from beyond baseline as media enters end of Celtics offday practice. pic.twitter.com/8qAAJhDxDV – 12:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Robert Williams, man. He’s out there on one leg and absolutely a presence – 2:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For Game 3: feels like Ime Udoka has to have a very short leash with Rob Williams.
The spacing has to be better. Way too often they made the Warriors defend only half of the court.
And a bunch of guys need to be better, which is easier said than done.
But 1-1 is still good. – 10:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Robert Williams just walked to the bench gingerly after that foul on Wigging. Definitely something to watch – 9:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Took Robert Williams some time to get up after that last fall. He’s not moving really well and now he fouls Wiggins. Warriors on a 12-4 run to start the 3rd – 9:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Robert Williams needs to come out of the game. That leg is taking a beating – 9:43 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams is slow to get up here. Not sure why someone isn’t at the scorer’s table for him. – 9:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams went down hard and needed a minute to get up but is walking it off. His knee is definitely bothering him. – 9:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And now Robert Williams is hurt. May be time to get him off the floor for a while. #Celtics #Warriors – 9:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Robert Williams is down on the Celtics baseline. He now is trying to walk off his injury. – 9:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Ime Udoka.
Another shit start to the third quarter.
Gotta considering pulling Rob Williams. He doesn’t want to land on his left leg. And no idea what in the world he did on that play where Brown turned it over. Rob walked it right into a double-team on Brown. – 9:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Don’t think it’s going to be a Rob Williams series if he keeps moving like this. – 9:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Not sure what Robert Williams was doing there. He basically just set Jaylen Brown up for a sideline double team. – 9:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Robert Williams III just gave Andrew Wiggins the Jimmy Butler treatment – 9:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rob Williams is not running well to start the quarter. Steph blew by him out top just now. C’s gotta try to keep him out of the main action so he can help. – 9:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics close with Al Horford attempting zero shots and Robert Williams/Grant Williams only attempting one each.
Smart, Horford, White combined for 15 3s in Game 1, only have 2 in Game 2 so far, both by White – 9:25 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Boston wants you to post Pritchard or drive at Rob Williams. The Warriors’ best chance is to spread that line of scrimmage even further out. If I’m Steph, I’m hunting a 30 footer over the next few minutes. Maybe that psychological boost will draw Boston out – 8:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole now 3-of-12 shooting with five turnovers in the opening portion of this series. Celtics getting into him on the perimeter and bothering him at the rim. Rob Williams, White and Theis have blocked his shot. He’s scattered. – 8:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 2:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “The days off have been beneficial. Part of it is keeping him minutes in that 20-25 range. The low minutes, the days off, it’s got him feeling better and he’s got a little pep in his step.” – 6:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Boston Celtics announce that Robert Williams III will be available to play in Game 2. – 6:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
No surprise but Robert Williams is officially upgraded to available for Game 2 – 6:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams is available again for Game 2. Andre Iguodala is out for the Warriors. – 6:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams has been upgraded to available for Game 2, per the Celtics. – 6:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors currently listing Gary Payton II (left elbow) and Otto Porter Jr (left knee) as questionable for Game 2. Celtics also listing Robert Williams III (left knee) as questionable. – 5:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics are officially listing Robert Williams (left knee soreness) as questionable for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Only Robert Williams on the injury report.
Questionable – left knee soreness, which will just be the case the rest of the Finals – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is the only player on the Celtics injury report for NBA Finals Game 2. He’s questionable with left knee soreness. – 7:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics list Rob Williams as questionable for Game 2 with his knee soreness. – 7:18 PM
