Rudy Gobert: Forever grateful for Quin Snyder

Rudy Gobert: Forever grateful for Quin. Gave me a chance 8 years ago and believed in me when not a lot of people did. And helped our team grow into a Western conference powerhouse through all the ups and downs. Wishing you nothing but the best in your next chapter!🙏🏽🔮🙏🏽
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
“Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder” is a phrase that is going to take a minute to get used to – 11:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
5 candidates who could replace Quin Snyder as Utah Jazz head coach https://t.co/4bvSGTxgUN pic.twitter.com/DVtxKTvVo2 – 11:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Chicago Bulls have interest in Rudy Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/rum… – 8:59 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz won’t rush to hire Quin Snyder’s replacement ksl.com/article/504183… – 8:40 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin Snyder says an emotional goodbye to the Jazz and leaves the future open ended https://t.co/mOlg4zUukg pic.twitter.com/95xHZFNCoh – 6:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON NBA — Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder OUT | Why? Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobe… youtu.be/CYOnBttITDA via @YouTube – 6:22 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Considering how fast Quin Snyder bolted, me thinks the NCAA is investigating the Jazz. – 6:14 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: The one and only Jeff Van Gundy and I break down the first two games of the Finals and look ahead to Game 3. Then @Tim MacMahon on what’s next for Utah, Quin Snyder, Donovan Mitchell, more:
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
2-minute video with some key moments from the Quin Snyder presser today: youtube.com/watch?v=BtyjYM… – 4:50 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
‘Sense of loss and sorrow and sadness’: Quin Snyder says goodbye to the Utah Jazz ksl.com/article/504183… – 4:35 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
What’s next for Quin Snyder and the Utah Jazz? https://t.co/Af7kdPLXiO pic.twitter.com/ieSLxAuO1X – 2:46 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Moments that jumped out from Quin Snyder press conference
* Quin thanking Miller for the opportunity a reminder that somehow Quin Snyder seemed a risk 8 years ago
* Danny Ainge saying we desperately wanted Quin back
* Danny Ainge saying Quin will be coaching next year – 1:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said his conversations with the players in letting them know he was leaving were “brief but positive.” – 1:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ryan Smith on the @Utah Jazz coaching search to replace Quin Snyder.
“We’re going to take our time. Got to get it right.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder: “You try to be introspective, you try to analyze. But I just kept coming back to the same place: It was time for me to move on.” – 1:20 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Quin Snyder referencing Jordan Clarkson playing Sinatra’s “That’s Life” — classic! – 1:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on how his decision to leave the @Utah Jazz:
Quin Snyder on how his decision to leave the @Utah Jazz:
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder: “I don’t know what I’m going to do next year, as far as coaching. I know I’m going to be at Halloween with my daughter. That’s the silver lining of me stepping down now.” – 1:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said that after considering his future for a number of weeks, he came to his final decision Saturday night. – 1:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Asked what’s next for him after resigning from the Jazz, Quin Snyder said he’s “been so consumed with this decision” that he hasn’t “really thought about that.” In other words, he didn’t rule out coaching next season. – 1:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder: this is something I labored over. Saturday night after thinking for a significant period of time, I felt like it was time. I had thought about it for a period of weeks – 1:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on what’s next: “I’ve been so consumed with this decision over a period of weeks. … I haven’t really thought about that.” – 1:11 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on why he’s leaving the @Utah Jazz:
“It’s just time. I tried to give voice to that [in my statement], and it really isn’t any more complicated than that.”
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder: it was just time. I tried to give voice to that and it really isn’t any more complicated than that. I feel like I got to a place to where it’s time – 1:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder: I could ramble on, but thank you again and appreciate you and it’s been a great honor – 1:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on leaving the @Utah Jazz:
“There’s a real sense of loss, and some sorrow and sadness. I think that’s to be expected given everything that took place here and I feel like I tried to give.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder: “There’s a real sense of sadness and sorrow and loss. That’s to be expected. … I gave everything I had.” – 1:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danny Ainge on Quin Snyder:
“[Quin] will be the most wanted coach out there. He’s well respected in the NBA by all of his peers. And I’m so grateful for the chance to get to spend time with him.”
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
“I would just like to thank Gail and the Miller family for giving me a chance,” Quin Snyder says as he starts to get emotional – 1:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder: first I’d like to thank Gail and the Miller family for giving me a chance. – 1:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder breaks up fora moment in thanking Gail Miller and the Miller family “for giving me a chance.” – 1:07 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Danny Ainge on Quin Snyder: I know that he’s gonna be coaching somewhere else in the near future. … He’ll probably be the most wanted coach out there.” – 1:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge on Quin Snyder: “I feel like we have a good relationship that can go on beyond this. … I know he’ll go on to coach again and be highly sought-after.” – 1:05 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danny Ainge on Quin Snyder:
“I feel like we have a good relationship that can go on well past this job and this opportunity. I know that he’s going to be coaching somewhere else in the near future, next year, probably.”
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
The Larry H. Miller group is well represented at the Quin Snyder farewell presser. Gail Miller and Steve Starks are here. – 12:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is live on @YouTube
David Locke @DLocke09
Live at 8:15 – LOCKED ON JAZZ – Quin Snyder concludes tenure as Utah Jazz Head Coach – Impact, why and what’s next
Join the community and share your thoughts and comments
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quin Snyder’s abrupt #Jazz exit adds more intrigue to Donovan Mitchell’s #Knicks pursuit #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/05/qui… – 9:12 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Just thinking about some big Quin Snyder decisions/moments, feel free to add your own:
– Essentially believing in Rudy Gobert, who seemed so raw under Corbin, to be a transformational starting center in year 2
Just thinking about some big Quin Snyder decisions/moments, feel free to add your own:
