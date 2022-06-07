Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: He can guard 50 screen-and-rolls a game and run 50 screen-and-rolls a game

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “He’s gotten to the point where he can guard 50 screen-and-rolls a game and run 50 screen-and rolls a game. Not many people can do that.”
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson’s shooting slump: pic.twitter.com/DEruisbtXn – 2:01 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “He’s gotten to the point where he can guard 50 screen-and-rolls a game and run 50 screen-and rolls a game. Not many people can do that.” – 1:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala will again be questionable in Game 3 with knee soreness. Iguodala missed Game 2 with swelling in that knee. – 1:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3, per Steve Kerr. Had some knee swelling before Game 2. Warriors about to practice in Boston. – 1:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3 of the #NBA Finals, according to #Warriors coach Steve Kerr. #Celtics – 1:18 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 63 points
🏀 11 rebounds
🏀 9 assists
🏀 6 steals
It’s been an impressive 2 games to start the #NBAFinals for Steph Curry
If the Warriors win, @Brian Scalabrine thinks this will be the best championship for the 3x Champ 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZN1N62Gvf5 – 11:06 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Stephen Curry’s teammates admire his humility as a superstar roanoke.com/sports/basketb… via @roanoketimes – 6:38 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
All four head coaches in The Finals last two years either played for or were assistants under Gregg Popovich. Steve Kerr. Ime Udoka. Monty Williams. Mike Budenholzer. – 2:06 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Gary Payton II was ready for Game 1, but Steve Kerr only wanted to use him in case of emergency. Game 2 was the emergency sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-wha… – 9:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“Steph was breathtaking in that quarter.” — Steve Kerr
It only took 12 minutes, but Steph Curry imposed his will in Game 2. Yes, in the NBA Finals.
https://t.co/tDjajAVjZZ pic.twitter.com/XVwivmBz4j – 8:00 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The #NBAFinals MVP odds are stacked heavily in favor of Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum. So should you wager on Draymond Green of #Warriors at 80-1 or Marcus Smart of #Celtics at 70-1? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 3:35 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Steve Kerr spoke to @RexChapman and @MrJoshHopkins about Michael Jordan’s leadership style and how it compares to Steph Curry and Tim Duncan’s: https://t.co/jLVEM7SIng pic.twitter.com/a6Vdq2DZk1 – 3:21 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr praised Steph Curry’s performance in Game 2, calling his point guard’s effort in the third quarter against the Celtics “breathtaking.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/05/ste… – 1:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry is shooting 57/40% when guarded by Marcus Smart in 2 games. pic.twitter.com/OjzHiC2AWP – 12:10 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
My dispatch from Game 2 of the NBA Finals:
Draymond Green was fiery. Steph Curry was fire.
They kept their word.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 11:53 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Stories for the 2022 NBA Finals Game 2 at @SdnaGr
Warriors 2nd half dominance: https://t.co/D156BDcEWl
5 observations of Game 2: https://t.co/dcgxvzeqBf
Steph Curry’s intelligence: https://t.co/EZYKwZCAYv
#NBAFinals #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/pUiFhdMMJF – 11:39 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best iso scorers this playoffs (min 30 attempts):
1.16 PPP — Steph Curry
1.07 PPP — Jalen Brunson
1.06 PPP — Jaylen Brown
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Column: Curry lights it up but refs let Draymond Green ‘push it to the edge’ and beyond to even #NBA Finals at 1-1 #Warriors #Celtics nypost.com/2022/06/06/nba… – 10:26 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Warriors tied the NBA Finals series in dominant fashion. Steph Curry set the tone but he wasn’t alone on the floor at Chase Center. Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II and Nemanja Bjelica were difference makers. 5 takeaways from Game 2. #NBAFinals
sdna.gr/mpasket/973323… – 9:09 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Interesting gambling stat of the morning: Steph Curry is even money to be #NBAFinals MVP. Draymond Green is 80-1. – 9:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 3 STL
✅ 5 3PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The Steph Curry Finals MVP conversation annoys me because it often ignores this fact: he doesn’t get 3 rings without a bushel of great performances on this stage. Whether it’s recognized by a trophy shouldn’t matter but some would rather push a false narrative than tell the truth – 8:52 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
NEW @LeBatardShow POSTGAME POD
Where @Amin Elhassan, @MoDakhil_NBA and I recap Game 2. Steph Curry sensational. What happened to the Celtics offense? Draymond on the verge. Poole antics. “Never trust happiness.”
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/2XsLgS… – 8:19 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Curry lights up and NBA referees get night’s biggest assist in keeping Green in game to even #NBA Finals nypost.com/2022/06/06/nba… – 6:40 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Stephen Curry
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/JexcaZq0jv – 6:11 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steph Curry set the Warriors on a course to victory in Game 1 but didn’t get much help. He got help in Game 2 and took it from there. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:30 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stephen Curry on Jordan Poole’s 39-foot buzzer beater: “We have a little competition going. If you make one during the game, we count it. So, he took the lead tonight.” Did Poole’s highlight reel also signify a breakthrough moment in the NBA Finals? https://t.co/rT5f7MXzWj pic.twitter.com/OSmo38FJP0 – 3:03 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ Stephen Curry displays leadership through patience, defense in NBA Finals Game 2 win vs. Celtics
by @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 2:39 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 NBA Finals Game 2–the Celtics have a Steph Curry problem. Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:34 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry on track for NBA Finals MVP – if Warriors win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/ste… – 1:32 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr praised Steph Curry’s performance in Game 3, calling his point guard’s effort in the third quarter against the Celtics “breathtaking.” warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/05/ste… – 1:20 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Warriors having a 112.6 ORtg against that Boston defense while Klay has been awful and Poole has had like 5 good minutes is incredible. Steph Curry is really just amazing. – 12:40 AM
Warriors having a 112.6 ORtg against that Boston defense while Klay has been awful and Poole has had like 5 good minutes is incredible. Steph Curry is really just amazing. – 12:40 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Defense, a little Curry magic, spark Warriors to Game 2 rout of Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/def… – 12:37 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jordan Poole hits RIDICULOUS shot from half court and Stephen Curry loves it 🔥
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
This is the 2nd time that Steph Curry hit 5 or more 3s in Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.
No other player in NBA history has done it even once.
Curry is a bonafide all-time Finals stud, regardless of that bogus Finals MVP narrative. – 12:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked when he knew that there would be an extra amped up Draymond for tonight, Steph Curry replied, “About five minutes after Game 1.” – 11:45 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Steph Curry is the most underrated Finals player ever: 47, 38, 37, 37, 34, 34, 34, 34, 33, 32, 32, 31, 30, 29-25 (9x)
Higher Finals scoring average than Kobe, Kareem, Wilt, Bird, Dirk, Duncan, Baylor
Most Threes All-Time
Most Threes Series
Most Threes Game
Most Threes Quarter – 11:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on when he knew Draymond Green would dominate in Game 2: “Five minutes after Game 1.” pic.twitter.com/p4Z9rnNRfv – 11:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph, when did you know we were going to get the super amped, passionate version of Draymond Green tonight?
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry after Finals Game 2 win over Celtics: “We shoot half court shots at every practice and shootaround. If you make one during the game, we count it. [Jordan Poole] took the lead tonight.” – 11:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry said Jordan Poole is now beating him in half-court heaves made in games and practices – 11:41 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Warriors in Game 2:
Steph + Klay both on: +0 in 18 minutes
Steph on without Klay: +24 in 14 minutes
Klay on without Steph: + 0 in 12 minutes
In the 14 minutes with Curry on the floor without Thompson, the Warriors…
160.0 Off Rating
82.8 Def Rating
+77.2 Net Rating – 11:35 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
A lot of talk tonight from the Warriors about how much stronger Stephen Curry has gotten physically. Reminds me of this piece from @CJ Holmes: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry through the first two games of the NBA Finals is averaging 31.5 points while shooting 46.2% (12-for-26) from 3-point range – 11:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s summation of Steph Curry’s third quarter in Game 2: ‘Breathtaking.’
Curry scored 14 points but his offensive presence and defensive energy were essential to the pull-away quarter – 11:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Steph Curry, Warriors make sure Game 1 was a one-time thing. All Dubs in the second half in Game 2, tying the Finals with Boston in a blowout victory, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/warriors-… – 10:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: “I have a lot of faith he’ll figure this out.” Kerr praised Poole for his strong third quarter – 10:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr on the third quarter: “Steph was breathtaking. Not just the shotmaking but… He just doesn’t get enough credit for his level of conditioning, physicality and defense.” – 10:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s workload and level of help pic.twitter.com/WJLILVNM5A – 10:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on the team’s third-quarter dominance pic.twitter.com/5TXboNMi8W – 10:53 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on the third quarter: “Steph was breathtaking in that third quarter. … He just doesn’t get enough credit for his level of conditioning, physicality and defense.” – 10:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr on the third: “Steph was breathtaking in that quarter. Not just the shotmaking but (defending).” – 10:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says he thought every Warrior was more engaged and ramped up the force. “It had to be… Draymond played a huge role in that.” – 10:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr: “Our level of force and physicality was ramped up quite a bit and it had to be.” – 10:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest career Finals +/- since the play-by-play era:
+177 — Manu Ginobili
+157 — Tim Duncan
+126 — Draymond Green
+118 — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/bnYA1Cerf4 – 10:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lose 107-88, worst loss of the playoffs. Completely outplayed in second half, too focused on officiating. Tatum 28, Brown 17 White 12; Curry 29, Poole 17, Looney 12, Thompson 11, Wiggins 11. – 10:37 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
FINAL: Warriors cruise to a 107-88 win over the Celtics to even the series at 1-1. During that magnificent third quarter, Golden State showed just how good it can be. Steve Kerr has to be pleased with how the Warriors responded to that Game 1 collapse. – 10:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry has scored 63 points in 7 quarters this Finals. pic.twitter.com/ITilOBxwUP – 10:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry in Game 2:
29 PTS
6 REB
4 AST
3 STL
5 3P
His 14th Finals game with 5 3s. He only played 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/6N3gjwzTFy – 10:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since entering the league in 2009 Steph Curry is top 5 in Finals points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goals, and 3s. pic.twitter.com/auQKP4S3ux – 10:15 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That 16-2 run to close the quarter did a few key things.
1) Gave the Warriors a 23-point lead
2) Bought Curry some rest
3) Awakened Jordan Poole – 10:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Find someone who looks at you the way Steph Curry looks at Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/q3vfpo4djs – 10:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry has the most Finals games with
9 threes
8 threes
7 threes
6 threes
5 threes
4 threes
3 threes
Greatest shooter ever. pic.twitter.com/bcU5A7YGZU – 10:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 3: Warriors 87, Celtics 64
-Defensive clinic in Q3, hold BOS to 14 points on 4-of-17 FG, force time-clock violation
-Curry 29 (14 in Q3q)
-Poole closes qtr with b2b 3-balls, last from 40 feet – 10:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 87-64 after three
Tatum – 28 points
Brown – 17 points
Celtics – 34.4% FGs
Celtics – 12-27 threes
Celtics – 16 TOs
Curry – 29 points
Wiggins – 11 points
Looney – 10 points
Warriors – 46.3% FGs
Warriors – 13-28 threes
Warriors – 8 TOs
Warriors – 29 points off TOs – 10:07 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
That’s how you stay ready. Jordan Poole had played ~9 minutes and was 1-5.
That’s how you stay ready. Jordan Poole had played ~9 minutes and was 1-5.
Steve Kerr puts him in for less than a minute to end the 3rd quarter and he was ready. 2 HUGE threes. He didn’t pout. No pity party. He stayed ready. – 10:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors end third quarter with a 87-64 lead over Celtics. Warriors’ 3rd Q output: they outscored Celtics, 35-14; Steph Curry scores 14 points. Celtics shoot 4-of-17 from field. And Jordan Poole ends it with a crazy 39 footer – 10:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors just went +21 in that third quarter. Steph Curry scored 14 points. Jordan Poole, buried for 10.5 minutes, entered and closed it with assist, deep 3, halfcourt 3. Warriors now a +35 in the two third quarters so far this series. – 10:04 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Curry might not be a lockdown defender, but he moves laterally, fights thru screens, battles bigs for position in the post. Good defense doesn’t mean getting stops every time. Be in position. Make em earn it. Don’t get teammates in foul trouble bc they’re bailing you out – 10:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If you’re going to insert Theis and incite drop coverage while Curry is on a heater and you’re already down double figures, you’re waving the white flag. – 10:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Steph Curry breaking this C’s defense in a way we haven’t seen yet this postseason. He’s incredible. – 9:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry is heating up, which is bad news for the Celtics. – 9:59 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Wrote two stories the past two days along the lines of, “Stephen Curry probably needs to take some of Jordan Poole’s minutes this series.” That’s exactly what is happening. Got to wonder if we’ll even see Poole again tonight. – 9:53 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
It feels ridiculous given he averages over 25-5-5 in the Finals for his career…
But it’s awesome to see Stephen Curry showing up big time so far in both games.
Just leaving absolutely zero doubt that if this ultimately goes Golden State’s way, it’s 100% him. – 9:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics lucky Steve Kerr called that timeout, as Brown is making some bad decisions on the break and they need to get the ball back in Smart’s hands. – 9:49 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I can see Curry playing the entire second half. Maybe a very short break. But very short. Game 3 not til Wednesday! – 9:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr wanted to challenge the ruling that the ball was off the Warriors. Was desperately asking his bench to confirm it went off Brown’s leg – 9:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
When Curry gets the Horford switch and clears out to take him iso, Smart is zoning the top of the arc to force Curry to move it. – 9:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Steve Kerr really talked about another team breaking the code while Draymond is out here every game like it’s Wrestlemania. – 9:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 52-50 at the half
Tatum – 21/5/3
Brown – 15 points
White – 8/4/2/1/2
Celtics – 38.6% FGs
Celtics – 10-19 threes
Celtics – 11 turnovers
Curry – 15/4/4
Wiggins – 10 points
Green – 7/3/4
Warriors – 45.5% FGs
Warriors – 6-16 threes
Warriors – 5 turnovers – 9:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That was a weird first half. Warriors up 52-50
Steph Curry: 15 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals – 9:18 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Jayson Tatum (21) and Jaylen Brown (15) with 36 of the Celtics’ 50 points in the first half.
Steph Curry w/15 points, Andrew Wiggins w/10 for Warriors. Klay Thompson 1-for-8, 0-for-4 on 3s. Jordan Poole 1-for-5. – 9:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Twenty first half minutes for Steph Curry. Feel like he’s heading toward the 42 range. Probably rest the first 120 seconds of the fourth quarter. Might go the distance in second half unless Poole has a calmer 3rd quarter stint. – 9:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Warriors 52-50 at halftime. Tatum 21, Brown 15, Brown 8; Curry 15, Wiggins 10, Green 7.
BOS with 11 turnovers; Brown 4-12 FG, White 3-9 FG. – 9:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Awful 2 for 1 by Boston as Tatum sees the clock and chucks up a bad shot, they give up a put back off a Curry miss, then Brown pulls up way too early in transition for a bad shot. Warriors head to the locker room up 52-50 after another gorgeously gross Finals game. – 9:16 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Who’s got the best sneakers of #NBAFinals Game 2?
• @Jayson Tatum in the “No Guac” AJ 36
• @Stephen Curry in the @EatLearnPlay Curry 4 Flowtro
• @Draymond Green in the “Money Green” BB Jet
• @Jaylen Brown in the Kobe 6 pic.twitter.com/5XUV20jYzu – 9:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If we’re being honest, Draymond should slip screens and fake DHOs more than he does. Cs (and every team) are deathly afraid of the Curry 3. – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Warriors are going to play both Green and Payton, the Celtics need to lock in on Curry big-time. – 9:07 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
It is very clear the Warriors have to a) get out in transition and, if they get into the halfcourt, b) Curry has to do the majority of the creating – 9:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry: 15 points
Next-highest scorer on the Warriors: Kevon Looney with 6 points – 8:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Curry jumper, Tatum turnover, Curry 3. Tied just like that. #Celtics #Warriors – 8:59 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
As I wrote yesterday, this is just a really bad matchup for Jordan Poole. He has yet to prove he can create against high-level, physical defenses. He’s 1-for-5 from the field in nine minutes tonight. Got to think more and more of his minutes will go to Stephen Curry. – 8:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Curry sits, as per usual, to open Q2.
Bjelica getting his first minutes. – 8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Now Golden State starts the second quarter with an all-offense lineup on the court, including Nemanja Bjelica at center, to try to get Jordan Poole going in these non-Steph Curry minutes. – 8:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After playing the entire 1st Q, Steph Curry sits to open the 2nd. Warriors have Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Porter Jr and Bjelica to start. – 8:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
After trailing the Celtics 13-5 early in the first quarter, Warriors outscore them 26-17 the rest of the way to take a 31-30 lead heading into the second quarter. Curry is already in double-figures with 10 points. Tatum and Brown have *both* scored 13 points for Boston. – 8:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 quarter: Warriors 31, Celtics 30
-Curry 10 (3/7, 1/3)
-Tatum/Brown: 13 each, combined 8/15 and 6/8
-FG pct: GSW 50/44.4, BOS 50/60
-Rebounds: 11-7 Celtics – 8:44 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
We got a tight one for Game 2, with Golden State up 31-30 after 1Q. Key takeaways…
* Stephen Curry (10 points)
* Brown and Tatum (13 pts, 2 personal fouls each)
* Boston 7 turnovers (13 pts). GSW 2 turnovers (5 pts) – 8:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Warriors lead 31-30 after one
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 13 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 6-10 threes
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Curry – 10 points
Looney – 6 points
Warriors – 50% FGs
Warriors – 4-9 threes
Warriors – 2 turnovers – 8:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Four turnovers in the final 2:24 for the #Celtics, trail #Warriors 31-30 after 1Q. Tatum 13, Brown 13 (both with two fouls); Curry 10, Looney 6.
Fouls in 1Q
BOS: 8
GSW: 3 – 8:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Warriors 31, Celtics 30.
Stephen Curry had 10 for the Warriors, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 13 for the Celtics, combining for all but four of Boston’s points.
Another ongoing playoff issue – turnovers – is back, too – Celtics have 7 for 13 Warriors pts. – 8:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Great run by Warriors’ small second unit as Steph hits a nice floater to finally take the 30-31 lead at the end of the first. With Pritchard and Theis out there, they’re sinking deep off that weak corner and Curry is finding his way to create open 3s or just score himself. – 8:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry ends the first quarter with a nice 13-foot floater. Warriors have a 31-30 lead over the Celtics. Celtics already have 7 turnovers & 8 fouls, including two from Jaylen Brown. He otherwise has been brilliant with 13 points. Tatum already w/ 13 points, and Steph has 10 – 8:42 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II knocks down a corner three. There had been a lot of speculation the last few days of how his shooting (he broke his shooting arm) would look.
Steve Kerr said he didn’t play Payton last game because he felt he needed a little more time to heal. – 8:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
On that last #Warriors possession, Curry wanted the ball back from Poole and didn’t get it and looked irritated when Poole missed a floater. #Celtics #NBAFinals2022 – 8:38 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Celtics are switching the pick-and-rolls, having the big (Horford) press up on Curry and keeping Smart behind him in a zone. And when Curry drives, they are collapsing.
Warriors have to figure out a way to free Curry. Transition and someone else getting going is the easy answer – 8:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams just kind of left Looney to go double Curry. Resulted in both him and Smart trying to take a change and no one on Looney.. which is why he got the dunk – 8:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
In this last timeout, Gary Payton II walked back and Steve Kerr had a chat with him, patting him on the shoulder a couple of times. – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is a horrible foul by Grant Williams.
The Warriors are in the bonus and it’s Stephen Curry going to the line.. Just get back on defense. – 8:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Refs came ready with the Grant Williams BS scouting report tonight. Spotted that little fast break grab on Curry immediately. – 8:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics have done a nice job switching Curry pick-and-rolls by having the big switch up on the other side of the screen while Smart then zones under the screen on Curry’s side to show him a wall, then they make the right read as the screener starts to roll. – 8:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Gary Payton II given a loud ovation as he checks in with 5:30 left in 1st Q. First game since Dillon Brooks “broke the code,” as Steve Kerr said. – 8:25 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Tatum with the sly foul on Curry. I hate those missed calls. Can’t hit a players body like that. Or shouldn’t be able to anyway. – 8:20 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
You usually think of making Steph Curry work on defense to wear him out. The Celtics are making him work on OFFENSE to wear him out – 8:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ lineup intros ends with the starters and Steve Kerr exchanging fistbumps with the reserves, other assistant coaches and support staff. Then, the reserves do the same thing with coaches & support staff. – 8:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on whether Steph Curry will play more minutes in Game 2: “We’ve got to do whatever we’ve got to do to win. We’ll see how the game goes.” – 7:53 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
These are the shirts that Steve Kerr and Ime Udoka were wearing before the game. All the information currently on the Jumbotron here at Chase… pic.twitter.com/xCQ1kYpxPT – 7:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 2
Curry over 22.5 points
Draymond over 21.5 points + rebounds + assists
Poole under 19.5 points + rebounds + assists
Horford under 8.5 rebounds
Grant Williams over 8.5 points + rebounds + assists – 7:38 PM
My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 2
Curry over 22.5 points
Draymond over 21.5 points + rebounds + assists
Poole under 19.5 points + rebounds + assists
Horford under 8.5 rebounds
Grant Williams over 8.5 points + rebounds + assists – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 2:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 7:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Warriors – Chase Center – June 5, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 2 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Iguodala, Wiseman pic.twitter.com/iAIae7YjVp – 7:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Stephen Curry looking ready for Game Two. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/6qfRReL4BW – 6:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr, wearing a T-shirt that said “End Gun Violence” ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, praised Pop for speaking at a community gathering in San Antonio in support of stricter gun control measures. – 6:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Spurs coach Gregg Popovich holding a speech about gun violence pic.twitter.com/5F8KiGGSJ8 – 6:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on reducing gun violence: “There are things we can do that would not violate people’s Second Amendment rights, but that would save lives. pic.twitter.com/qdCrKsSWaI – 6:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr said both teams are wearing “End gun violence” shirts tonight and that “there are things that can be done to limit gun violence in this country”. – 6:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr says both the Warriors and Celtics are wearing these “End Gun Violence” shirts today, and that everyone can see there are things that should be done to curb gun violence. – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr said that Gary Payton II has improved health-wise the last couple of days and Kerr anticipates Payton playing in Game 2. – 6:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr reiterated that he “anticipates” playing Gary Payton II in Game 2 tonight. Sounds like he will be part of the rotation. If Payton needs to shoot a 3 with that left arm, Kerr said he’s cleared to do it. – 6:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr said he anticipates playing Gary Payton tonight after feeling he would use him in only special situations in Game 1. – 6:22 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Steve Kerr said Gary Payton II has made improvement over the last couple of days and should be expected to return to the Warriors lineup tonight. He was technically available in Game 1, but only for emergency defensive purposes. Kerr thinks he has looked healthier since. – 6:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II: “I anticipate getting him out there tonight.”
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says he “anticipates” getting Gary Payton II in the game tonight. – 6:21 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr said he anticipated getting GPII out there on the court tonight. – 6:21 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala’s right knee swelled up on Saturday afternoon and will be listed as day-to-day. – 6:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Steve Kerr donning. “End Gun Violence” t-shirt as are several Warriors and Celtics players and coaches pic.twitter.com/ssJnHLNTyI – 6:19 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Steve Kerr in the warmup shirts for this game for both teams. Some players are on the court now wearing them. On the back is a list of anti-gun violence organizations. pic.twitter.com/iRWSmAhjIT – 6:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Iguodala’s knee swelled up on Saturday. He’ll be considered day-to-day going forward. – 6:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“His knee swelled up on him yesterday afternoon,” Steve Kerr says about Andre Iguodala being out for Game 2 of the NBA Finals
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala’s knee swelled up. That’s what has him out tonight, and Iguodala will be day-to-day. – 6:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr with a message on his T-Shirt: “End Gun Violence.” pic.twitter.com/R3eLaS3keM – 6:17 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: “His knee swelled up on him yesterday afternoon. So he’ll be out tonight. Day to day.” – 6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala will miss tonight’s Game 2 due to knee swelling, Steve Kerr says. The swelling started yesterday afternoon. He’s considered day-to-day. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:16 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Steve Kerr wearing the orange ‘End Gun Violence’ t-shirt during pregame pic.twitter.com/2dT4NIIcQb – 6:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala’s knee swelled up on him yesterday and is considered day to day. – 6:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr wearing an “End Gun Violence” shirt at his pregame presser pic.twitter.com/7suGSW9kNF – 6:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr takes the podium wearing an “End Gun Violence” shirt. pic.twitter.com/uKSb6srQgM – 6:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andre Iguodala is listed on the most recent injury report as OUT with right knee inflammation. Steve Kerr said yesterday he anticipates Gary Payton II will be available for more than just special circumstances after not playing in Game 1. – 5:41 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Enjoyed this sit-down interview w/ Stephen Curry during the NBA Finals, as he thoughtfully discussed his 6th NBA Finals in 8 years, the journey w Klay & Draymond & strategy vs the Celtics! 🏀🏆 #NBAFinals #ChaseCenter pic.twitter.com/Ex7YB0KaVv – 3:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
One adjustment to watch in Game 2: Who does Marcus Smart guard, Curry or Green? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/05/one… – 3:30 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Steph Curry or Jayson Tatum score 35+ points in Game 2? warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-fina… – 12:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry says these Warriors have bounced back before. “Even moments throughout the regular season where things are starting to get away from us… kind of have your ‘Come-to-Jesus’ moment.” Asked if this is one of those moments, Steph said, “absolutely” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry put on an early show in Game 1 against the Celtics, scoring the most points in a single quarter of the NBA Finals since 1993. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/03/war… – 8:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Should Steph Curry move up the Greatest of All-Time list if he and the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Finals?
Die-hard Warriors fan and 5x World Series champion Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson about the importance of winning when it comes to legacy. pic.twitter.com/skM9DNJTK5 – 6:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II: “I’m available. Ready to go. Just waiting on the call.” He said there’s no discomfort in elbow. “I try to tell (Steve Kerr) I’m ready every day.” – 5:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Gary Payton’s DNP in Game 1: “I didn’t feel comfortable playing him significant minutes yet. I thought and the training staff felt like he needed a little more time. I anticipate that he will be available for more than that tomorrow.” – 4:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr said that he would have used Gary Payton II in “special circumstances” only in Game 1. He says he anticipates Payton “will be available for more than that tomorrow.” – 4:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Steve Kerr tried to downplay Draymond Green’s postgame comments about the Celtics following Game 1 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry says he has confidence in this group to be resilient because they’ve come through previous moments like rebounding after G5 debacle in Memphis and other “Come to Jesus” type of moments this season. Asked him if this is a “Come to Jesus” moment. “Absolutely,” he said. – 4:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry said he lost a little bit of sleep after Game 1: “If you’re not down about, if you’re not in your feelings, that’s a problem because then it doesn’t matter.” – 4:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that he and the Warriors’ training staff didn’t feel comfortable playing Gary Payton II significant minutes in Game 1 because they thought his elbow needed more time. But Kerr says Payton could see more playing time in Game 2 – 3:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says he would’ve played Gary Payton II (left elbow) in “special circumstances” in Game 1, but didn’t feel comfortable having him out there for extended minutes. Game 2 will be a different case. pic.twitter.com/MFniT4wYuk – 3:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Gary Payton II was only available for selective defensive possessions in Game 1. Trainers believed elbow needed more time. But Kerr said GP2 will be available for more usage, if needed, in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/GmXzPitrA9 – 3:37 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Adam Hanga channeling his inner Stephen Curry and paying tribute to Jaycee Carroll 😱🎯
🎥 @ACBCOM pic.twitter.com/Mgmhq1Q9oe – 2:40 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most Win Shares in the 2022 playoffs
5. Jayson Tatum: 2.1
4. Bam Adebayo: 2.2
3. Stephen Curry: 2.2
2. Al Horford: 2.7
1. JIMMY BUTLER: 3.8
He’s going to lead the playoffs in Win Shares without making the Finals ❗ – 2:35 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Does Steph Curry deserve some blame for the Warriors G1 loss? If the Celtics win the title, does the aura around Steph and the Warriors Dynasty take a hit? & more! Guests: @Mark Medina
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:48 PM
Anthony Slater: Gary Payton II out in front of reporters prior to practice in Boston circling the perimeter shooting 3s with that left arm. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / June 7, 2022
Draymond Green: Draymond Green on his intensity and physicality: “I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if we lost the nba finals because we couldn’t meet force with force … that is my department. That’s where I’m supposed to lead, and I cannot let my guys down.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 7, 2022
