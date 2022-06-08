Ben Simmons clears recovery phase of back surgery, is well into rehab phase

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons starting rehab after back surgery, on track for training camp. #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/08/net… via @nypostsports – 7:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is done with the recovery phase from his May 5 back surgery, and is well into the rehab phase. Projections at the time had him back on the court in three months, and he hasn’t had any hiccups or setbacks to change that. #Nets #NBA – 6:35 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: Ben Simmons is “progressing well” in his rehab from May 5 back surgery according to a source close to the player. The #Nets star is “is in great spirits” and should be ready in time for training camp. #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / May 25, 2022
Asked for lessons learned from the Simmons off-again, on-again saga. Marks used the opportunity to critique the critics. “It’s a little bit of a testament that 1) he tried to get back out there and tried to help his teammates and secondly, we have to be careful not judge people. And if you’re outside that medical profession, when you’re chiming in from afar. You just have to be a bit careful of what you’re saying because you really don’t know,” said Marks. -via NetsDaily / May 16, 2022
“Frustrating from an organizational standpoint. but even more so from Ben’s,: said Marks. “I had a conversation with Ben. We all did. We saw how he wanted to get out there. To be honest, I’ve got to admire that. He tries to do 3-on-3, 5-on-5 and then you turn around and get an MRI, You see the disc herniation has gotten worse. and you think, well this guy is pushing through something that he shouldn’t be pushing through. Nobody wants to have surgery. It’s the last resort but it’s bygone now and we’ve got to move forward on this, we’ve got to support him and so forth.” -via NetsDaily / May 16, 2022
