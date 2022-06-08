Charles Barkley on how he'd handle Kyrie Irving free agency: I would say, 'Hey guy, we can't trust you'

Kyrie Irving’s could also opt out to become an unrestricted free agent, making him eligible for a new five-year, $245 million deal with the Nets. The Daily News’ Kristian Winfield reported that the Nets are “outright unwilling” to offer Irving a multi-year deal. “If it was me, I would say, ‘Hey guy, we can’t trust you,’” Charles Barkley said. “We don’t know what you’re going to do. We’re going to pay you that $40 million next year to see if you’re going to act right. Because if you don’t act right with $40 million, you’re definitely not going to act right with $240 million. So I’m not giving you a four year extension for $200 million because we can’t count on you.’”
Who has gained the most IG followers during the NBA playoffs?
LeBron James, 5.2 mil
Steph Curry, 1.4 mil
Ja Morant, 909K
Klay Thompson, 603K
Lonzo Ball, 598K
Jayson Tatum, 583K
Russ Westbrook, 406K
Kyrie Irving, 392K
PJ Washington, 387K
Jordan Poole, 384K basketballnews.com/stories/which-… – 9:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Charles Barkley sees little hope in Leon Rose’s roster:
“They’re not close at all. …They got a bunch of J.A.G.s as I call them. Just A Guy.”
Charles Barkley sees little hope in Leon Rose’s roster:
“They’re not close at all. …They got a bunch of J.A.G.s as I call them. Just A Guy.”
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant’s legacy being hurt by Warriors success/Nets failures; Barkley also under the impression Kyrie Irving will opt into final year of his contract nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I’m told that Kyrie Irving’s stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving is still his agent. But Kyrie and Kanye West are “super supportive” of each other’s initiatives. The #Nets star always assists Donda Sports, and it’s reciprocal. Irving began a February presser hyping the Stem Player. – 5:27 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Kyrie and the Nets, Blazers star-hunting this summer, Hawks looking to upgrade and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 18K subscribers coming soon!
Report: Kyrie Irving likely to opt in, sign extension with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/07/rep… – 11:01 AM
All signs pointing to Kyrie Irving returning to #Nets, and the Post talks to #NBA sources about what a Brooklyn contract could look like. nypost.com/2022/06/06/all… via @nypostsports – 1:10 AM
Barkley seemed to be under the impression Irving would opt into the $37 million final year of his contract. “He’s got one year left with this option. He’s going to pick it up,” Barkley said. “And we’re going to see how he behaves next year.” -via New York Daily News / June 8, 2022
Despite a report that the Nets are “outright unwilling” to re-sign Kyrie Irving long term — and speculation about him being traded — all indications strongly point toward a reunion between Brooklyn and its All-Star point guard. Irving has until June 29 to decide whether he will opt out of the final $36.5 million year of his contract for 2022-23 and become a free agent. But both Nets and league sources told The Post an extension is more likely. -via New York Post / June 7, 2022
But Irving is still not only close friends with Kevin Durant, but maintains a good relationship with team owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai. The Post reported last month that a return to Brooklyn appeared a fait accompli, and sentiment around the league is Irving will re-sign. “I agree most [likely] he comes back,” a league-source well-versed in the salary cap told The Post. “As for a contract, I’d probably try to get him back at an annual rate at what he is currently making. They could give him a contract below the max with unlikely incentives that allows him to reach the max. Unlikely incentives are capped at 15 percent of a player’s salary in a given year. So they can make his salary 15 percent less than the max, then give incentives to allow him to get the full max. -via New York Post / June 7, 2022
