Charles Barkley: Warriors' success without Kevin Durant hurts his legacy

Three years after Kevin Durant left them in free agency, the Warriors are back in the Finals and the Nets couldn’t win a playoff game. It’s a narrow view of a complicated legacy question but, as Charles Barkley reiterated Wednesday, it can stand as an argument against Durant’s placement on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore. “You know it has an effect on his legacy,” said Barkley, who was promoting his upcoming appearance at the American City Golf Championship at Tahoe. “If you go back and look, and I talked about it on the [TNT] show, LeBron has said it before — he said, ‘I had to win a championship without Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.’ And Kobe’s said it before, Rest in Peace, ‘I’ve got to win a championship without Shaq.’ “So Kevin and Kyrie [Irving], before we elevate them among the old guys, they’re not going to get the credit they deserve until they win a championship by themselves and be The Guy.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Charles Barkley sees little hope in Leon Rose’s roster:
“They’re not close at all. …They got a bunch of J.A.G.s as I call them. Just A Guy.”
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant’s legacy being hurt by Warriors success/Nets failures; Barkley also under the impression Kyrie Irving will opt into final year of his contract nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:41 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Tatum on KD.
Draymond on Jaylen Brown.
What are some of the best defensive performances of the playoffs?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant had 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in a title-clinching win over the Cavs in Game 4 of the Finals.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“We’re talking K.D. status.”
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
StatMuse @statmuse
KD vs BOS Steph vs BOS
26.3 PPG 31.5 PPG
38.6 FG% 45.7 FG%
33.3 3P% 46.2 3P%
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
On Wednesday, Barkley acknowledged his standards are high. “We grade harshly. And rightfully so. They get to give me s–t because I didn’t win a championship. Rightfully so. We know how this works,” Barkley said. “This ain’t got nothing to do with the media. This ain’t got nothing to do with the fans. This has to do with your peers. This 100 percent has to do with your peers. And we’re going to judge you on that. And people are going to get mad. They can tweet at me and whatever they want to. But that’s just the standard. “When you jump on somebody else’s boat and win, we don’t count that. You got to be the driver of the boat or the bus. Simple.” -via New York Daily News / June 8, 2022
Jay King: Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter are all good to go, per Steve Kerr. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / June 8, 2022
