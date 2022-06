Dwyane Wade fears for his daughter's safety

Jay Bilas with some high-praise for Jaden Ivey:“Offensively, I think he’s the real deal. He’s not as strong as a Dwyane Wade but he has those types of offensive gifts.”🔊: https://t.co/UEWyzO5DFB 📺: https://t.co/liNemHXLQq

