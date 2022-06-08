Dwyane Wade fears for his daughter's safety

Dwyane Wade says he’s scared to death for his transgender daughter’s safety … saying as more states implement anti-trans sports laws, his fear grows even stronger. The Miami Heat legend spoke about his concerns at the TIME 100 Summit in NYC this week … when he was asked — as the father of 15-year-old Zaya — about the current struggles for trans youth in this country. “As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves our house,” Wade said. “And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.”
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Jay Bilas with some high-praise for Jaden Ivey:
“Offensively, I think he’s the real deal. He’s not as strong as a Dwyane Wade but he has those types of offensive gifts.”
🔊: https://t.co/UEWyzO5DFB
📺: https://t.co/liNemHXLQq pic.twitter.com/HUZyV1ElV7 – 4:35 PM
More on this storyline
Wade gave a passionate response about his fears … while also blasting the idea of trans sports bans — calling out lawmakers for making rules on things he says they know nothing about. “To me, it’s a joke,” Wade said, “This is our life. We live this.” “When you’re out there making rules and if you’re not experiencing this and you’re not living this and you’re just out there signing away and making laws, that’s not right. That’s a joke.” FYI — Louisiana just became the most recent state to pass a bill preventing trans women from competing in women’s sports … joining states like Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas and more. -via TMZ.com / June 8, 2022
There have likewise been rumbles for months emanating from Salt Lake City that Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade could push the team to consider Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale for the post after Wade’s years in Miami alongside Fizdale when he worked as an assistant under Erik Spoelstra. Knicks assistant coach Johnnie Bryant, meanwhile, is a known favorite of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, but Ainge’s appetite for putting Mitchell’s interests first is in question after Utah catered heavily to Mitchell (trading for his childhood friend Eric Paschall and revamping the athletic training staff to Mitchell’s specifications) before Ainge’s hiring on Dec. 15. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 6, 2022
The real goal, he says, is to break barriers for people of color in the wine community, the way his best friend Dwyane Wade is doing. “For so long, Black winemakers haven’t gotten a fair shake; they haven’t gotten their shot. I’ve tasted some great wines by winemakers of color, and nobody’s really doing anything substantial in that lane. So that was a goal that we talked about constantly from the beginning, about what we want this brand to be and that was the first thing that came to mind. We have to support winemakers of color.” -via Haute Living Magazine / June 2, 2022
