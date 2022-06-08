Frank Vogel an option for Utah?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Two more candidates expected to interview for Utah’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN: Frank Vogel and Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Frank Vogel among candidates for Utah’s head coaching job
Bill Oram @billoram
Russell Westbrook was on hand for Darvin Ham’s opening remarks and heard a coach who may have hyped him up, but is going to ask him to do the same things he refused to do for Frank Vogel. theathletic.com/3352294/2022/0… – 11:30 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Odds on the next Jazz coach per @betonline_ag
Johnnie Bryant 3/1
Terry Stotts 7/2
Frank Vogel 6/1
Alex Jensen 7/1
Mike D’Antoni 7/1
Charles Lee 8/1
Adrian Griffin 9/1
Dell Demps 9/1
Will Hardy 9/1
Jerome Allen 14/1 – 3:12 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Just ahead of the Darvin Ham’s introductory presser with the Lakers, Frank Vogel’s name shows up for the first time in odds for another job, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/hezK9nsGt0 – 3:00 PM
Jake Fischer on Quin Snyder: I was told that the first contract overtures, if you will, came sometime before the season started, or in the beginning of the season in the late fall, or late offseason or early fall, late offseason. And then there were multiple other frameworks, structures, whatever you want to call it that were presented to Quinn, and he just repeatedly always declined. -via Spotify / June 8, 2022
New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant—who played collegiately at the University of Utah from 2005-08 and developed a close relationship with Mitchell during the second half of Bryant’s stint as a Jazz player development coach from 2012-20—is considered to be a leading candidate for the position. -via Bleacher Report / June 7, 2022
There are questions around the league about whether Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge will be amenable to catering to Mitchell and his representation. But if Mitchell and Jazz chairman Ryan Smith are aligned on Bryant, or any other candidate, league sources with knowledge of the situation don’t expect Ainge to stand in the way. Ainge is not known to be someone who scours the market of the NBA’s up-and-coming head coaches. -via Bleacher Report / June 7, 2022
