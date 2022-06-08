Jazz request permission to interview Heat assistant Chris Quinn

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Utah Jazz have requested permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn for franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Quinn also talked with Charlotte for that opening. He has spent eight seasons on Erik Spoelstra’s staff.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz have requested permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn for franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Quinn also talked with Charlotte for that opening. He has spent eight seasons on Erik Spoelstra’s staff. – 12:31 PM
The Utah Jazz have requested permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn for franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Quinn also talked with Charlotte for that opening. He has spent eight seasons on Erik Spoelstra’s staff. – 12:31 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Two more candidates expected to interview for Utah’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN: Frank Vogel and Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 8, 2022
Jake Fischer on Quin Snyder: I was told that the first contract overtures, if you will, came sometime before the season started, or in the beginning of the season in the late fall, or late offseason or early fall, late offseason. And then there were multiple other frameworks, structures, whatever you want to call it that were presented to Quinn, and he just repeatedly always declined. -via Spotify / June 8, 2022
New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant—who played collegiately at the University of Utah from 2005-08 and developed a close relationship with Mitchell during the second half of Bryant’s stint as a Jazz player development coach from 2012-20—is considered to be a leading candidate for the position. -via Bleacher Report / June 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.