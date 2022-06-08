Myles Turner likely to stay in Indiana?

Marc Stein on Myles Turner: Every time I asked, the word I get back is that he’s likely to stay in Indiana
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
The Pacers aren’t done, either. It was assumed for much of the season that Myles Turner would be the big man traded away rather than the All-Star Sabonis. Indiana must now decide whether to extend Turner’s contract or resume a trade push; league sources indicate that Indiana, as it heads into an early summer, wants to keep Turner. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 9, 2022
Michael Scotto: I spoke with four NBA executives who told me they believe Myles Turner can still get a protected first-round pick outside the lottery if he’s traded this offseason. When I asked the executives which teams they believe could try and trade for him, the usual suspects came up, including Charlotte, Toronto and Dallas. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022
Scott Agness: My belief going into next season is you either have to trade or extend him. You’re not going to bring him back entering the final year of a contract. I doubt that would happen. I guess you could still trade him at the trade deadline. My current thinking is they’ll bring him back coming off an injury, and they’ll finally be able to see what he looks like with the new face of the team in Tyrese Haliburton. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022
