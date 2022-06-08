NBA execs think Zach LaVine is in play

Marc Stein: How gettable Zach LaVine is remains a matter of debate, although I will say around the league, I do get the sense from teams that do think he’s in play.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Will Zach LaVine stay with Bulls or will he go elsewhere?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3352363/2022/0… – 9:04 AM
More on this storyline
I’ve said for probably a year now that it’s no guarantee LaVine returns to the Bulls. The buzz leading up to his impending unrestricted free agency hasn’t done anything to alter my view. Nor will the seemingly long list of logical reasons, some you’ve included, LaVine has to re-sign. -via The Athletic / June 8, 2022
League sources say the Blazers are exploring trades for veterans who can help Damian Lillard lead the team back to the postseason. Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine are potential targets, according to sources. Lillard befriended Beal through their experience with Team USA, and the Wizards star has a player option for next season. So he could make his way to Portland either as a free agent or via trade. -via The Ringer / June 6, 2022
Daniel Greenberg: “I don’t think Zach LaVine wants to leave, that’s not my read.” – @WindhorstESPN on the Chicago Bulls (Via The Hoop Collective Podcast) -via Twitter / June 2, 2022
