Rudy Gobert trade more likely now that Quin Snyder is out?

Jake Fischer: I do believe they’re internally weighing Rudy Gobert trade options, and externally making calls and contacting teams, and least on the preliminary stages, so far. It sounds from from my conversations with people on the leaguethat Toronto, Atlanta, and Chicago are the three teams so far that have shown at least some type of tangible interest in acquiring him, it’s going to be difficult to find any trade that works with his contract. -via Spotify / June 8, 2022