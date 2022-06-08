Rudy Gobert trade more likely now that Quin Snyder is out?

Ian Begley: My read on this based on people that I trust around the league, they say that the Snyder move is going to impact Rudy Gobert shooter moreso than Donovan Mitchell because it makes it more likely that Gobert gets moved.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert getting traded for a noticeably positive return — as the initials rumblings of a potential Gobert trade suggest — absolutely shuts up the argument that Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t worth the supermax. – 12:43 AM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 68 – Quin Snyder has resigned as @Utah Jazz head coach. @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss reports he was resisting offers for a contract extension.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
If you missed ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Tony Jones, ended up going super long on Utah’s trade options with Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, the future of Donovan Mitchell, and the Jazz’s head coaching search @getcallin: callin.com/link/dwojXfpRnT – 10:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder will likely take next season off, but will be a hot commodity in 2023.
Where will he be coaching next year? I gave my prediction here.
#TakeNote
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Jazz willing to talk Rudy Gobert trade, not Donovan Mitchell trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/07/rep… – 3:01 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Jeff Van Gundy and I break down the Finals so far and look ahead to Game 3. Then @Tim MacMahon on all things Jazz/Quin Snyder/Donovan Mitchell, more:
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Highly surprised at how readily so much of Bulls Twitter dismissed off-hand the Gobert trade rumour. – 12:50 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
For more Utah Jazz/Rudy Gobert trade talk, we’ll have my favorite point guard @Tony Jones on @getcallin this evening at 9ET/7MT.
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Rudy Gobert to the Chicago Bulls? https://t.co/cRyUMYAY1j pic.twitter.com/0PyISlkTBn – 11:52 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
An intriguing trade concept of Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams for Rudy Gobert was often repeated in conversations with league personnel on Monday. More on the Utah Jazz after Quin Snyder’s departure from the franchise @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10037… – 10:39 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
For those holding out hope of Quin Snyder, Woj said on ESPN yesterday after discussing D’Antoni/Atkinson’s interviews this week
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chicago Bulls reportedly interested in Rudy Gobert #NBA
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
“Former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder” is a phrase that is going to take a minute to get used to – 11:25 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
5 candidates who could replace Quin Snyder as Utah Jazz head coach https://t.co/4bvSGTxgUN pic.twitter.com/DVtxKTvVo2 – 11:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Chicago Bulls have interest in Rudy Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/06/rum… – 8:59 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz won’t rush to hire Quin Snyder’s replacement ksl.com/article/504183… – 8:40 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin Snyder says an emotional goodbye to the Jazz and leaves the future open ended https://t.co/mOlg4zUukg pic.twitter.com/95xHZFNCoh – 6:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON NBA — Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder OUT | Why? Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobe… youtu.be/CYOnBttITDA via @YouTube – 6:22 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Considering how fast Quin Snyder bolted, me thinks the NCAA is investigating the Jazz. – 6:14 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: The one and only Jeff Van Gundy and I break down the first two games of the Finals and look ahead to Game 3. Then @Tim MacMahon on what’s next for Utah, Quin Snyder, Donovan Mitchell, more:
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
2-minute video with some key moments from the Quin Snyder presser today: youtube.com/watch?v=BtyjYM… – 4:50 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
‘Sense of loss and sorrow and sadness’: Quin Snyder says goodbye to the Utah Jazz ksl.com/article/504183… – 4:35 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
What’s next for Quin Snyder and the Utah Jazz? https://t.co/Af7kdPLXiO pic.twitter.com/ieSLxAuO1X – 2:46 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Moments that jumped out from Quin Snyder press conference
* Quin thanking Miller for the opportunity a reminder that somehow Quin Snyder seemed a risk 8 years ago
* Danny Ainge saying we desperately wanted Quin back
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said his conversations with the players in letting them know he was leaving were “brief but positive.” – 1:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ryan Smith on the @Utah Jazz coaching search to replace Quin Snyder.
“We’re going to take our time. Got to get it right.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder: “You try to be introspective, you try to analyze. But I just kept coming back to the same place: It was time for me to move on.” – 1:20 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Quin Snyder referencing Jordan Clarkson playing Sinatra’s “That’s Life” — classic! – 1:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on how his decision to leave the @Utah Jazz:
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder: “I don’t know what I’m going to do next year, as far as coaching. I know I’m going to be at Halloween with my daughter. That’s the silver lining of me stepping down now.” – 1:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said that after considering his future for a number of weeks, he came to his final decision Saturday night. – 1:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Asked what’s next for him after resigning from the Jazz, Quin Snyder said he’s “been so consumed with this decision” that he hasn’t “really thought about that.” In other words, he didn’t rule out coaching next season. – 1:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder: this is something I labored over. Saturday night after thinking for a significant period of time, I felt like it was time. I had thought about it for a period of weeks – 1:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, on what’s next: “I’ve been so consumed with this decision over a period of weeks. … I haven’t really thought about that.” – 1:11 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on why he’s leaving the @Utah Jazz:
“It’s just time. I tried to give voice to that [in my statement], and it really isn’t any more complicated than that.”
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder: it was just time. I tried to give voice to that and it really isn’t any more complicated than that. I feel like I got to a place to where it’s time – 1:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder: I could ramble on, but thank you again and appreciate you and it’s been a great honor – 1:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on leaving the @Utah Jazz:
“There’s a real sense of loss, and some sorrow and sadness. I think that’s to be expected given everything that took place here and I feel like I tried to give.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder: “There’s a real sense of sadness and sorrow and loss. That’s to be expected. … I gave everything I had.” – 1:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danny Ainge on Quin Snyder:
“[Quin] will be the most wanted coach out there. He’s well respected in the NBA by all of his peers. And I’m so grateful for the chance to get to spend time with him.”
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
“I would just like to thank Gail and the Miller family for giving me a chance,” Quin Snyder says as he starts to get emotional – 1:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder: first I’d like to thank Gail and the Miller family for giving me a chance. – 1:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder breaks up fora moment in thanking Gail Miller and the Miller family “for giving me a chance.” – 1:07 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Danny Ainge on Quin Snyder: I know that he’s gonna be coaching somewhere else in the near future. … He’ll probably be the most wanted coach out there.” – 1:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge on Quin Snyder: “I feel like we have a good relationship that can go on beyond this. … I know he’ll go on to coach again and be highly sought-after.” – 1:05 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danny Ainge on Quin Snyder:
“I feel like we have a good relationship that can go on well past this job and this opportunity. I know that he’s going to be coaching somewhere else in the near future, next year, probably.”
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
The Larry H. Miller group is well represented at the Quin Snyder farewell presser. Gail Miller and Steve Starks are here. – 12:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is live on @YouTube
David Locke @DLocke09
Live at 8:15 – LOCKED ON JAZZ – Quin Snyder concludes tenure as Utah Jazz Head Coach – Impact, why and what's next

Join the community and share your thoughts and comments
Join the community and share your thoughts and comments
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quin Snyder’s abrupt #Jazz exit adds more intrigue to Donovan Mitchell’s #Knicks pursuit #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/05/qui… – 9:12 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Utah Jazz, Quin Snyder officially parts ways
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder is moving on from the Utah Jazz. So what’s next for a franchise that has had to make few head coaching hires in its existence. The answer could very well shape the future for the Jazz. And the story, is here – theathletic.com/3350824/2022/0… – 1:40 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to cover and talk to Quin Snyder over the last 8 years.
I suspect there’s an alternate universe where he’s a Supreme Court justice or a world leader, but he ended up in this weird corner of the universe.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Just thinking about some big Quin Snyder decisions/moments, feel free to add your own:
– Essentially believing in Rudy Gobert, who seemed so raw under Corbin, to be a transformational starting center in year 2
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quin Snyder’s Jazz exit leaves Donovan Mitchell “disappointed” but may not help #Knicks pursuit #NBA nypost.com/2022/06/05/qui… – 12:24 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Quin Snyder will address the media tomorrow morning – 9:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, and owner Ryan Smith will address the media tomorrow at 11 am MT. – 9:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Press Conference Monday in the NBA just got even newsier: Utah will hold a session tomorrow with new owner Ryan Smith, new CEO Danny Ainge and outgoing coach Quin Snyder … adding to previously scheduled press conferences for Miami’s Pat Riley and new Lakers coach Darvin Ham. – 9:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are hosting a press conference tomorrow at 11 AM. Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge, and Quin Snyder will speak. – 9:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I mean if the Jazz are going to try and steal Kevin Young away, they have to give the Suns Quin Snyder in return, it’s only fair – 8:14 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin Snyder stepping down makes way for a new voice in the Utah Jazz locker room https://t.co/ueCDdJiuCG pic.twitter.com/7jsl7zLfyQ – 7:49 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With Quin Snyder resigning, imagine Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant gets courtesy interview but Danny Ainge doesn’t really know him. If he’s seriously considered, Donovan Mitchell is influencing the hire. – 7:30 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Tomorrow is the eight-year anniversary of news breaking that the Jazz had hired Quin Snyder – 6:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Quin Snyder stepping down as Utah Jazz head coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/05/qui… – 6:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I think this move makes a ton of sense for the @Utah Jazz and Quin Snyder.
Jazz have a pathway to try something new without starting a full rebuild.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With Quin Snyder stepping down, Terry Stotts would be an obvious name to look at. But I think the Jazz take their time and conduct a thorough search. I also think they will be open to considering assistants – 6:09 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Quin Snyder: “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve.” ksl.com/article/504177… – 6:01 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
That's big news! Quin Snyder stepped down as Utah Jazz head coach. After 8 years and 6 Playoff appearances Snyder terminated his journey at Jazz. He's one of the most respectable coaches in this league. Interesting how gonna effect this move. #TakeNote
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Quin Snyder: “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After 8 years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision.” pic.twitter.com/CRd277ttX8 – 5:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Quin Snyder thinking about taking over after Pop retires pic.twitter.com/GtO9G0Pj0S – 5:55 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Quin Snyder remains eager to coach but felt that it was time for a change, both for himself and the Jazz, sources told @SInow. The question any incoming coach is going to have: Does Utah plan to build or are the Jazz headed for a rebuild? – 5:55 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Quin Snyder ” I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After 8 years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision” – 5:53 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Thanks Quin Snyder for an incredible ride. As a basketball junkie, watching you work was amazing. The hoops conversations always went to another level. Being able to call the games of your teams was an absolute honor. Wishing you only the best. – 5:49 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach of the Utah Jazz https://t.co/tRvdGvgRmT pic.twitter.com/x1rnyn3ZS7 – 5:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder steps down as Utah Jazz coach after eight seasons: “I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing Quin Snyder takes a year off and then replaces Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. This is a thought I’ve shared on recent episodes of @FrontOfficeShow. – 5:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Team confirms that Quin Snyder is stepping down. ““Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” said Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is.” – 5:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quote from Ryan Smith: “Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years. The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision.” – 5:43 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Jazz announce resignation of coach Quin Snyder. pic.twitter.com/fcjXAQZtoT – 5:42 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Quin Snyder has officially stepped down as head coach of the Jazz. Full statement from team owner Ryan Smith: pic.twitter.com/trtAObS0vJ – 5:39 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
quin snyder making this decision after darvin ham and, seemingly, kenny atkinson are off the board is low-key diabolical – 5:38 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jobs that may be open for quin snyder next year: philly, brooklyn, detroit, san antonio, several others because the league is ridiculous and unpredictable – 5:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. – 5:29 PM
Jake Fischer: I do believe they’re internally weighing Rudy Gobert trade options, and externally making calls and contacting teams, and least on the preliminary stages, so far. It sounds from from my conversations with people on the leaguethat Toronto, Atlanta, and Chicago are the three teams so far that have shown at least some type of tangible interest in acquiring him, it’s going to be difficult to find any trade that works with his contract. -via Spotify / June 8, 2022
Bleacher Report previously illustrated the Atlanta Hawks’ and Toronto Raptors’ interest in acquiring Gobert. As Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer first mentioned, Chicago has also emerged as a potential trade destination for Gobert, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / June 7, 2022
Sources have also indicated the Bulls are a team with interest in Gobert (and other centers on the market, including Knicks free agent Mitchell Robinson). -via The Ringer / June 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.