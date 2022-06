Tracy McGrady: Stephen Curry not in the class of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or Magic Johnson

Whether you want to call it a dynasty or not…when you talk about the Warriors, a lot of people like to go back to the Lakers and their three-peat in the early 2000s, and obviously the Bulls and their six titles. Do you think the Spurs get underlooked in that conversation? Tony Parker: “To a certain extent. But in the world of basketball, everybody knows we had an unbelievable run, maybe one of the best runs in 20 years in the NBA, if you look at playoffs and all that kind of stuff and all the success we had over the years. I understand that we talk about the Bulls, Lakers, Celtics, Warriors — it doesn’t bother me because when I go home, I have my four rings too. So, I will put them against anybody.” -via For The Win / June 8, 2022