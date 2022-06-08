Wizards not interested in D'Angelo Russell

Darren Wolfson: The Wizards are not interested in (D’Angelo) Russell. Yes, the Wizards are looking for a lead guard, and I am told no interest in D’Angelo Russell.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
More on this storyline
As the Knicks work down the list of their point guard options, rival executives have pointed to Minnesota Timberwolves starter D’Angelo Russell as a potential lower-level trade target. -via Bleacher Report / May 31, 2022
The Pacers’ expected exploration of point guard Malcolm Brogdon’s trade market is another looming wild card this summer. The Minnesota Timberwolves are believed to be similarly willing to gauge D’Angelo Russell’s trade value. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022
The future of another prominent lefty lead guard in the West is much more uncertain after Minnesota’s first-round exit. D’Angelo Russell wound up on the bench at crunch time in the Timberwolves’ season-ending Game 6 defeat at home to Memphis and averaged just 12.0 points per game on 33.3% shooting in his second career playoff series. Numerous rival teams expect the Wolves to try to trade Russell this offseason irrespective of Russell’s close relationship with Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns. Russell, 26, has one season left on his contract at $31.4 million. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.