Charles Barkley on how close to the Knicks are to relevancy: They're not close at all

Charles Barkley doesn’t think the Knicks will be back on national TV much next season. He said on Wednesday that the club was “not close to being relevant right now.” Barkley, the NBA on TNT analyst, shared his thoughts on the Knicks, Nets and many other topics during a chat with some media members Wednesday to promote the American Century Championship charity/celebrity golf tournament. Barkley was asked during the call about areas the Knicks need to address.
Source: SportsNet New York
“They’re not close. They’re not close at all. They only got about two to three guys who are NBA starters. The No. 1 thing they got to do is get talent.”
Turner analyst Charles Barkley talks Knicks ahead of next month’s American Century Championship: sny.tv/articles/charl… – 10:53 AM
Charles Barkley sees little hope in Leon Rose’s roster:
“They’re not close at all. …They got a bunch of J.A.G.s as I call them. Just A Guy.”
Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant’s legacy being hurt by Warriors success/Nets failures; Barkley also under the impression Kyrie Irving will opt into final year of his contract nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:41 PM
Here’s what he said: “How long do you think this video call is? We don’t have that much time to address all this. They’re not close. They’re not close at all. They only got about two to three guys who are NBA starters. The No. 1 thing they got to do is get talent. They got a bunch of JAGs as I call them. Just A Guy. “They’re not better than guys on Atlanta, Orlando. There’s only probably three guys on that team that are NBA starters. So the No. 1 thing they got to do is get some talent. They got a lack of talent right now. And it’s really unfortunate because we need the Knicks to be competitive. And right now, they’re not competitive.” -via SportsNet New York / June 9, 2022
Barkley was later asked if he thought the Knicks should try to trade for Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. His take? “What are you giving up to get Donovan Mitchell, is the question? Like I said, right now you only got three players in my opinion that are probably NBA starters. Donovan Mitchell is a good player, he’s a good player. But it depends on what you’ve got to give up. I’m not sure if you gave up half you’re team (laughs), you’d still probably be better with Donovan Mitchell. I’m not going to lie to you. “Because you don’t have a lot in the cupboard right now, you don’t have a lot in the cupboard. But the problem with the Knicks, they just haven’t drafted well.” -via SportsNet New York / June 9, 2022
