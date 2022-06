David Griffin: Extending Zion Williamson is an easy decision

An all-smile Zion Williamson is putting in some off-season work at Pelicans facilities in NOLA. Zion is on his way to in-action return next season after he sat out in 2021-22 season due to injury. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/83Nqp9wGQl

Zion’s extension, another candidate for an extension and the TV deal. All covered in here. nola.com/sports/pelican…

Locked On Pelicans LIVE show tonight at 6 pm central!Zion Williamson updates and I’ll answer your questions on the NBA Draft and Free Agency. Be sure to join in!

LIVE recording Locked On Pelicans right now! Come hangout and talk Zion, NBA Draft, and more!

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.