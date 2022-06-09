Dell Demps joining Timberwolves front office

Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves are finalizing an agreement with Dell Demps to join Tim Connelly’s front office staff, sources tell @Shams Charania and me. Demps will work closely with Connelly, Sachin Gupta, Matt Lloyd, Joe Branch and Manny Rohan as the draft looms
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Tim Connelly worked under Dell Demps in New Orleans from 2010 through 2013.
The Process in Philadelphia also started in earnest when Sam Hinkie and Sachin Gupta traded Jrue Holiday to New Orleans during Demps’s tenure as GM — a defining move for both front offices. – 4:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves are finalizing an agreement with Dell Demps to join Tim Connelly’s front office staff, sources tell @Shams Charania and me. Demps will work closely with Connelly, Sachin Gupta, Matt Lloyd, Joe Branch and Manny Rohan as the draft looms – 4:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hiring Jazz assistant coach and former Pelicans GM Dell Demps as part of new President Tim Connelly’s front office, sources tell me and @ Jon Krawczynski. – 4:29 PM
Connelly’s coming in here not looking to make the sweeping changes that a lot of the times a new president does make. I think that’s what stood out in the press conference. Tim is a guy who makes connections and works with the people around him, and wants to empower. I think he’ll eventually bring in some of his own people, but there’s a strong foundation here that he wants to do as much adapting to the Timberwolves as he wants the Timberwolves to adapt to him. -via HoopsHype / June 3, 2022
Connelly was not given a slice of equity in the team in the same way that Flip Saunders was when he returned to the organization in 2013. But his contract does call for him to have the option to benefit financially should the value of the franchise go up over the years, sources told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / June 1, 2022
