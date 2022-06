Dell Demps joining Timberwolves front office

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hiring Jazz assistant coach and former Pelicans GM Dell Demps as part of new President Tim Connelly’s front office, sources tell me and @ Jon Krawczynski . – 4:29 PM

The Timberwolves are finalizing an agreement with Dell Demps to join Tim Connelly’s front office staff, sources tell @Shams Charania and me. Demps will work closely with Connelly, Sachin Gupta, Matt Lloyd, Joe Branch and Manny Rohan as the draft looms – 4:30 PM

Tim Connelly worked under Dell Demps in New Orleans from 2010 through 2013.The Process in Philadelphia also started in earnest when Sam Hinkie and Sachin Gupta traded Jrue Holiday to New Orleans during Demps’s tenure as GM — a defining move for both front offices. – 4:36 PM

Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves are finalizing an agreement with Dell Demps to join Tim Connelly’s front office staff, sources tell @Shams Charania and me. Demps will work closely with Connelly, Sachin Gupta, Matt Lloyd, Joe Branch and Manny Rohan as the draft loomsSource: Twitter @JonKrawczynski

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.