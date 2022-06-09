Draymond Green believes he's winning mental game with fans: I'm in their head rent-free

The real reason is Green believes he is winning the mental game with the opposing fans fixated on him. “Because you’re in their head,” Draymond Green said. “It’s all how you look at it. They’re going to spend all their time focused on me, then clearly, you’re living rent-free in their head. It’s all in their head.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
How would Barkley deal with Draymond?
“You just got to clock him one good time with a cheap shot. Draymond reminds me a lot of Rodman. Every time I played against Rodman I would just knock the hell out of him early and he would stop all those antics.”
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Joe Vardon @joevardon
StatMuse @statmuse
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
StatMuse @statmuse
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
StatMuse @statmuse
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dan Favale @danfavale
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Sean Highkin @highkin
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
StatMuse @statmuse
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Ringer @ringernba
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
StatMuse @statmuse
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
StatMuse @statmuse
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The Ringer @ringernba
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The Ringer @ringernba
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
