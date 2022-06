Draymond Green to CJ McCollum: Those Celtics will still be ringless just like you

Draymond Green: “I think our game has taken a hit due to the lies that surround this game, due to the narratives that are driven that may not quite be true. And I think players are pushing back on lies. You see JJ Redick on ESPN everyday telling that truth and killing these fake narratives that are put around this game. So I didn’t take CJ’s comment last night personal at all. It’s just him talking s***, me talking s*** and we keep it moving. There’s not a lot of honesty in this business anymore. And I think what players are bringing it back like CJ, like myself, like JJ Redick, who just retired two months ago and Pat Beverley. I think what players are bringing back to this is the truth. I love it.” -via Yahoo! Sports / June 9, 2022