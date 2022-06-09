Elie Okobo staying in Europe?

One of the top EuroLeague scorers Elie Okobo is expected to continue his career in AS Monaco, sources tell BasketNews. Top EuroLeague teams, including Fenerbahce Istanbul, FC Barcelona, Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Virtus Bologna, were closely following Okobo’s situation.
Source: Donatas Urbonas @ BasketNews
AS Monaco expected to sign Elie Okobo unless NBA interest on the player
AS Monaco expected to sign Elie Okobo unless NBA interest on the player
One of the top EuroLeague scorers Elie Okobo is expected to leave ASVEL
BasketNews sources indicate that the ASVEL Villeurbanne’s leader is on his way to Monaco 🙌
One of the top EuroLeague scorers Elie Okobo is expected to leave ASVEL
One of the top EuroLeague scorers Elie Okobo is expected to continue his career in AS Monaco, per sources. – 4:15 AM
Former Phoenix Suns player always had intentions to return to the NBA. But having no clear indications over his NBA future and drawing interest from European powerhouses, the EuroLeague rookie has changed his mind. Per BasketNews sources, Okobo is still monitoring his NBA options. But if such one won’t appear, he’s expected to join Monaco. -via BasketNews / June 9, 2022
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul are in talks with one of the top EuroLeague scorers Elie Okobo, sources tell BasketNews. Okobo always had intentions to return to the NBA. But having no clear indications over his NBA future and drawing interest from the top EuroLeague organizations, a 24-year-old guard might change his mind. According to BasketNews sources, more EuroLeague teams are pursuing Okobo. -via BasketNews / June 1, 2022
Donatas Urbonas: Elie Okobo is another guy who might get the NBA deal. And actually, that’s his main goal, why he went to Europe, he just wanted to get some confidence to show NBA teams that that he can play. And I’ve actually heard that there were some NBA teams who wanted him during the season, but probably it was more about two-way contracts options. -via Spotify / March 29, 2022
