Grant Williams: Celtics fans don't hold back and we love that about them

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Grant Williams stood up for Celtics fans today after the several Warriors took a shot at them for their chants in Game 3 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…3:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams: “Garden fans don’t hold back and that what we love about them.” – 1:42 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Warriors weren’t up for the physical battle. Hammered on the boards, lost most of tge 50/50 balls. Hurt badly by Robert and Grant Williams, Smart, Horford. – 11:34 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Horford turned Game 1, Grant Williams turning this one. – 11:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Boston went small most of the game to match the Warriors, but their big lineups the last few minutes have given them a huge rebounding advantage as Grant Williams is spacing to the corners and cleaning up their misses. – 11:07 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
grant williams is saving boston on the offensive glass – 11:06 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Everyone calling Grant Williams the next Draymond Green. Nah. He’s so much better than that. – 10:58 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Draymond arguing an out of bounds call distracting his team and the refs burn him by handing the ball to Grant Williams quickly on an inbound for a long pass and easy bucket for Brown. That’s a way to punish him for the constant arguing – 10:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
No surprise it was Grant Williams and Draymond Green getting chippy. Here’s what Green said yesterday about trash talk between the two of them: “You start talking junk to me, then yes, I’m going to say something about that … Once he starts going at me and it got chippy.” – 9:47 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Grant Williams set a good screen. Move along. – 9:46 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Grant Williams called for OFL into Draymond Green, and walks back for more chatter, hoping for the double T, perhaps? – 9:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not a coincidence that Grant Williams got into it with Draymond Green after that offensive foul call.
Meanwhile, Klay Thompson – in a very welcome development for Golden State – is starting to heat up. – 9:44 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Grant Williams and Draymond Green. A love story. – 9:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Draymond acting up a little in another scrape with Grant Williams. #Celtics #Warriors9:44 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Oh Grant Williams, please. – 9:44 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
I would like to take back everything I said about Grant Williams prior to this season. – 9:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
During the timeout, Grant Williams came on for Jayson Tatum.
Celtics back to two bigs against Green and Porter for the Warriors. – 9:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Three key things I’m watching tonight: 1) How many minutes can Boston get from Rob Williams, 2) Whether Grant Williams can be playable this series, and 3) Live-ball Boston turnovers. Boston-centric list, but feels like other than make-miss those three things dictate our winner. – 9:06 PM

