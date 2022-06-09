Jabari Smith works out for Magic, has workout planned with Thunder but has no others planned

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New on @RookieWire: In front of the top Magic executives, and even some players themselves, Jabari Smith Jr. worked to show why he should be the top pick on June 23 ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2022/06/09/mag… – 2:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
No. 1? Magic work out Jabari Smith in advance of NBA draft (from @AP) apnews.com/article/37f5b4… – 1:34 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jabari Smith Jr.’s media session after his @NBA Draft workout with the @Orlando Magic: on.nba.com/3aMAA7f – 1:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Here is Jabari Smith Jr talking about his predraft process, shoutout to @philiprr_OMD for the assist! pic.twitter.com/LI6G3gXR6L – 1:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jabari Smith Jr. on why he should be the first pick:
“I feel like I can come in right away and make an instant impact with my shooting ability, my ability to play defense and all of it. My ability to guard multiple positions, I feel like, separates me from a lot of people.” pic.twitter.com/SiackX0X7a – 12:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jabari Smith Jr had a media availability in Orlando and confirmed he has a workout with OKC scheduled. – 12:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jabari Smith on what he’ll bring to an NBA team and how he’d see himself fitting in with the Magic: pic.twitter.com/zW14jR8jXT – 12:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jabari Smith reflects on his workout with the Magic and whether he could see Orlando being home.
Mentions he also has a workout scheduled with the Oklahoma City Thunder. pic.twitter.com/LtNTQsDVGZ – 12:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Potential No. 1 pick Jabari Smith Jr. worked out with the Magic today. It is his first workout. He has one more scheduled with the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/d5OjCR3Vvb – 12:19 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“It seems like a family around here and it’s noticeable,” – Jabari Smith on his visit with the @Orlando Magic. – 12:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jabari Smith worked out for Orlando today. He will also work out for Oklahoma City, and has no others planned. – 12:12 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jabari Smith just completed his draft workout with the @Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/CAPM3uVTji – 12:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA mock draft: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren or Paolo Banchero at No. 1? Who will Sacramento Kings take with No. 4 pick? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:05 AM
Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren. As I wrote earlier this week, despite recent reporting, it’s not a lock that the Magic select Auburn’s Jabari Smith. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor recently reported that hissources are “not sold” on the rumors that Orlando has made up its mind, and I still believe Holmgren fits the mold of what the Magic tend to like from prospects. Holmgren, who looks massive even when standing next to NBA legends like David Robinson and Dirk Nowitzki, is a fascinating prospect and I think he will hear his name called with the first pick in the draft. -via For The Win / June 9, 2022
