Jabari Smith works out for Magic, has workout planned with Thunder but has no others planned

Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren. As I wrote earlier this week, despite recent reporting, it’s not a lock that the Magic select Auburn’s Jabari Smith. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor recently reported that hissources are “not sold” on the rumors that Orlando has made up its mind, and I still believe Holmgren fits the mold of what the Magic tend to like from prospects. Holmgren, who looks massive even when standing next to NBA legends like David Robinson and Dirk Nowitzki, is a fascinating prospect and I think he will hear his name called with the first pick in the draft. -via For The Win / June 9, 2022