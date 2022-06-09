LeBron James wants to own potential expansion NBA team in Las Vegas

LeBron James wants to own an NBA team. Not just any NBA team. Uninterrupted: LeBron: I want to own a team. I want to buy a team, for sure. I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas.
Source: Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports
Source: Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
LeBron James says he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas https://t.co/mLDgXGGqqy pic.twitter.com/Kw3AAeCQ6f – 2:00 PM
LeBron James says he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas https://t.co/mLDgXGGqqy pic.twitter.com/Kw3AAeCQ6f – 2:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James says he wants to own NBA team in Las Vegas nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/leb… – 1:01 PM
LeBron James says he wants to own NBA team in Las Vegas nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/leb… – 1:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jayson Tatum has tallied 552 points, 137 rebounds and 131 assists thus far in the 2022 playoffs.
The only two players in NBA history to match or exceed Tatum’s total number of points, dimes and boards in a single postseason are:
LeBron James (six times)
and
Larry Bird (twice) – 12:57 PM
Jayson Tatum has tallied 552 points, 137 rebounds and 131 assists thus far in the 2022 playoffs.
The only two players in NBA history to match or exceed Tatum’s total number of points, dimes and boards in a single postseason are:
LeBron James (six times)
and
Larry Bird (twice) – 12:57 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Feels like LeBron has been building toward becoming a NBA owner his whole career. I can see it. pic.twitter.com/PoJ2ZfdnIE – 12:38 PM
Feels like LeBron has been building toward becoming a NBA owner his whole career. I can see it. pic.twitter.com/PoJ2ZfdnIE – 12:38 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham shared some of his stylistic preferences earlier in the week.
With that in mind, what type of players fit around LeBron, AD and *possibly* Russ?
On 3-and-D wings, stretch-5s and the player archetypes the Lakers need to target in free agency: theathletic.com/3355844/2022/0… – 10:51 AM
Darvin Ham shared some of his stylistic preferences earlier in the week.
With that in mind, what type of players fit around LeBron, AD and *possibly* Russ?
On 3-and-D wings, stretch-5s and the player archetypes the Lakers need to target in free agency: theathletic.com/3355844/2022/0… – 10:51 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his most recent interview, Lebron James was asked which team he would most like to play for from the NBA playoffs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/07/leb… – 10:00 AM
In his most recent interview, Lebron James was asked which team he would most like to play for from the NBA playoffs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/07/leb… – 10:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum is one of 10 players (18 instances) in NBA history to record at least 500p/125r/125a in a single postseason.
The 24-year-old Tatum is the second-youngest player to do so, trailing only LeBron James (22 years old, 2007). pic.twitter.com/CoAuirzfxV – 9:11 AM
Jayson Tatum is one of 10 players (18 instances) in NBA history to record at least 500p/125r/125a in a single postseason.
The 24-year-old Tatum is the second-youngest player to do so, trailing only LeBron James (22 years old, 2007). pic.twitter.com/CoAuirzfxV – 9:11 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m getting some slight 2020 LeBron vibes from Steph in these Finals just in a “I was gone for like five minutes and y’all really forgot me?” Sense. – 10:50 PM
I’m getting some slight 2020 LeBron vibes from Steph in these Finals just in a “I was gone for like five minutes and y’all really forgot me?” Sense. – 10:50 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Who has gained the most IG followers during the NBA playoffs?
LeBron James, 5.2 mil
Steph Curry, 1.4 mil
Ja Morant, 909K
Klay Thompson, 603K
Lonzo Ball, 598K
Jayson Tatum, 583K
Russ Westbrook, 406K
Kyrie Irving, 392K
PJ Washington, 387K
Jordan Poole, 384K basketballnews.com/stories/which-… – 9:29 PM
Who has gained the most IG followers during the NBA playoffs?
LeBron James, 5.2 mil
Steph Curry, 1.4 mil
Ja Morant, 909K
Klay Thompson, 603K
Lonzo Ball, 598K
Jayson Tatum, 583K
Russ Westbrook, 406K
Kyrie Irving, 392K
PJ Washington, 387K
Jordan Poole, 384K basketballnews.com/stories/which-… – 9:29 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Billed as the best player from Akron since @kingjames: Chris Livingston could be the key X-factor for Kentucky basketball next season. Here’s why @KentuckyMBB
beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 7:40 PM
Billed as the best player from Akron since @kingjames: Chris Livingston could be the key X-factor for Kentucky basketball next season. Here’s why @KentuckyMBB
beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 7:40 PM
More on this storyline
There’s much speculation about whether or not the NBA is set to award Las Vegas and Seattle expansion teams. Many seem to think it’s a done deal. The question: Is the NBA coming to Vegas? “I have been asked that,” says Badain, “and I answer that same answer every time. We’re not making that assumption. We’re not going to speculate. We’re not going to be presumptive. It’s up to the 30 owners and the commissioner. They have to decide which markets they decide are attractive.” This is the most curious part of this story. Oak View is boldly speculating, with billions, on the arrival of the NBA in Las Vegas and Seattle. But they won’t speculate with words. -via TrueHoop / April 21, 2022
The NBA is currently in talks on a new media deal to follow the current ESPN/Turner agreements which pay the lion’s share of the NBA’s bills. Word is that the league will hit the streaming wars with impeccable timing and get such a giant raise that the value of every team will double. In that world, sources say the NBA’s lowest-value team, the Pelicans, would be worth more than $2 billion, while the Warriors could skyrocket to a $10 billion valuation. -via TrueHoop / April 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.