More smoke coming on OG Anunoby trade, with Blazers, Nuggets and Spurs interested?

Eric Koreen: 1. I’m sure lots of teams would like to acquire OG Anunoby. 2. I’m pretty sure Anunoby would like a bigger role, even if he has to understand that missing 30 games chipped away at his ability to maintain one 3. The Raptors would ask for a ton, and wouldn’t actively shop . -via Twitter @ekoreen / May 31, 2022