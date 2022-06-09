Pelicans GM on Zion Williamson's extension: This is a max player. That's easy

Christian Clark: Griff was asked about Zion’s extension on Ryen Russillo’s podcast: “This is a max player. That’s easy.” Added that as a small market team, New Orleans has to “indemnify yourself in some way.”
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion’s extension, another candidate for an extension and the TV deal. All covered in here. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:05 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
An all-smile Zion Williamson is putting in some off-season work at Pelicans facilities in NOLA. Zion is on his way to in-action return next season after he sat out in 2021-22 season due to injury. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/83Nqp9wGQl – 5:40 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade value ranking for Zion Williamson…
(He would be fourth among power forwards). pic.twitter.com/9m31hcqUtR – 4:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What is a fair deal for an often-injured player who is such a force? Someone whom a championship-winning coach once compared to Shaquille O’Neal with point guard skills? The Pelicans and Williamson’s representatives will try to answer that question this summer. “Obviously, that conversation is going to be one that will be a challenge,” executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said. “When it’s time to have that, we’ll have it. And right now what we’re focused on is him being healthy, and (being in) kind of elite condition to play basketball, and we’ll start there.” -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / May 16, 2022
Second, Williamson could sign an offer sheet with another team and force the Pelicans to either match it or let him walk. That offer sheet projects to look like this: * 2023-24: $32,025,000 * 2024-25: $33,626,250 * 2025-26: $35,227,500 * 2026-27: $36,828,750 * Total: Four years, $137,707,500 This is a four-year max deal with 5% raises. Generally, an offer sheet includes all the bells and whistles to entice the incumbent to let the player walk. This deal would likely include a 15% trade bonus, a player option on the fourth season and probably some up front actual payments. The idea is to make it so that it’s as uncomfortable as possible for the incumbent team to match. -via Spotrac.com / May 9, 2022
After Williamson’s comments at the Pelicans’ end-of-season presser last week, the question should no longer be if he’ll sign an extension but when. Asked about his interest in inking a new deal with New Orleans this summer, the 21-year-old responded: “Of course. I wouldn’t be able to sign it fast enough.” The sound bite was everything fans in the Crescent City could’ve hoped to hear from the face of the franchise after his tumultuous year. But as I wrote Friday, I don’t think the negotiations will be as simple as that comment might make them seem. -via The Athletic / May 4, 2022
