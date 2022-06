Pelicans GM on Zion Williamson's extension: This is a max player. That's easy

Second, Williamson could sign an offer sheet with another team and force the Pelicans to either match it or let him walk. That offer sheet projects to look like this: * 2023-24: $32,025,000 * 2024-25: $33,626,250 * 2025-26: $35,227,500 * 2026-27: $36,828,750 * Total: Four years, $137,707,500 This is a four-year max deal with 5% raises. Generally, an offer sheet includes all the bells and whistles to entice the incumbent to let the player walk. This deal would likely include a 15% trade bonus, a player option on the fourth season and probably some up front actual payments. The idea is to make it so that it’s as uncomfortable as possible for the incumbent team to match. -via Spotrac.com / May 9, 2022