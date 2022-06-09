Stephen Curry arrives to TD Garden walking well, Steve Kerr expects him to play in Game 4

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry: “I’m very confident I’m going to play tomorrow and keep it going.” – 2:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Curry: “They have Robert (Williams) out there. And he’s a big part of why their defense is as good as it is. You just know he’s back there.” – 2:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry makes it sound like this injury will be a pain tolerance issue more than anything else. He sounds like he doesn’t think his mobility will be a huge issue. – 2:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors star Stephen Curry on Game 4: ‘I’m going to play’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/war… – 2:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Curry asked if this was a regular season game and if he’d sit out: “Hmm…that’s a good question. It depends on where we are at in the season. I don’t really know how to answer that, because the context matters.” – 2:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Curry said he slept 10.5 hours last night/this morning.
I’m incredibly jealous. – 2:45 PM
Stephen Curry said he slept 10.5 hours last night/this morning.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry says he got about 10-plus hours of sleep last night and a couple of dunks in the ice bucket. He says because he went through what he did in regular season with this injury, he said he knows and understands what it is. – 2:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Curry on his injury: “Because I went through it, I know exactly what it is and what I need to do to deal with it.” – 2:43 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry: “I’m going to play. That’s all I know right now.” – 2:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Stephen Curry: “I’m going to play. That all I know right now.” #Celtics #Warriors. – 2:42 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) on his status for Finals Game 4 vs. Celtics: “I’m going to play. That’s all I know right now.” – 2:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Curry on how his foot feels: “I’m gonna play. That’s all I know right now.” – 2:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry says “I’m going to play. That is all I know right now.” – 2:42 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Steve Kerr just told our team at @ESPNRadio, “Steph fully expects to play” (in Game 4 of #NBAFinals) – 2:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr wouldn’t give any sort of details about lineup or rotation changes he might make, beyond saying the staff talks about that all the time.
As far as playing other players, Kerr said: “It’s always a possibility. You never rule out anything.” – 2:26 PM
Steve Kerr wouldn’t give any sort of details about lineup or rotation changes he might make, beyond saying the staff talks about that all the time.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
steve kerr on potential of playing kuminga/moody: “it’s always a possibility. you never rule out anything.” – 2:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr said the Warriors defense was “not good yesterday”. He also added: “The rebounding was a big issue for us last night. We’ve gotta clean that up.” – 2:22 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “The rebounding was a big issue for us last night. We’ve got to clean that up.” – 2:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr on the scrum on Q4 where Stephen Curry got hurt: “We missed three boxouts on the play. When that happens, sometimes you get a scrum like that.” – 2:21 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ker said the Warriors will not practice today, and will use today more as a recovery day instead. Guys who haven’t played high minutes will get some shots up, but big minute-load players — clearly including Curry — will just get treatment. – 2:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors’ high-minutes players, Curry included, will rest and recover today. – 2:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr said the Warriors aren’t practicing today, but are treating today as a recovery day. – 2:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he ‘expects’ Steph Curry to play in Game 4 tomorrow in Boston. – 2:17 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr said the Warriors expect Stephen Curry to play tomorrow. Said he didn’t have an update beyond that. – 2:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says he doesn’t have any details on Stephen Curry’s status — hasn’t even talked to him today — but expects him to play in Game 4 Friday night. pic.twitter.com/GAYTwdMnFD – 2:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Steve Kerr said he expects Stephen Curry to play in Game 4. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFinals2022 – 2:17 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve said he expect Steph Curry to play tomorrow. He hasn’t really chatted with Steph particularly about his foot. They all had a film session this morning. – 2:17 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry (foot): “We expect him to play tomorrow, but I don’t have any details.” – 2:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “We expect him to play tomorrow.” – 2:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr doesn’t have any real update on Stephen Curry, but said he does expect him to play tomorrow in Game 4. – 2:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “We expect him to play tomorrow.” – 2:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “I don’t have any real update. We only had a film session just now. But we expected him to play tomorrow.” – 2:16 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Stephen Curry arrives to TD Garden walking better than he did after last night’s Game 3 loss. He didn’t have much of a limp at all. The expectation is that the two-time MVP will be in uniform for Game 4 on Friday. – 2:05 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
After 70 years, NBA legislated against defenders giving no room 4 shooters 2 land, erasing untold injuries. Yet It continues 2 allow players recklessly diving on loose prone bodies trying 2 secure ball. Draymond mugged Brown in G3. Horford later hurt Curry. Quick whistle a must!! – 1:50 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Steve Kerr-Curry-Clay-Draymond Warriors have won three titles, two different ways. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have taken away one of those avenues, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3356764/2022/0… – 1:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry 4Q stats in the Finals:
Steph Curry 4Q stats in the Finals:
6 PTS
3 AST
3 TOV
3-10 FG
0-3 3P
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Tatum had 19 drives in Game 3, taking the lead from Curry, who drove 11 times. Breaking the paint is vital for Warriors’ offense pic.twitter.com/FhWBEWV3lT – 12:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It appears Curry won’t need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State’s afternoon practice. – 12:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is the Warriors. His left foot now is their biggest worry nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:01 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Steph Curry: Any lower ankle/foot injury he suffers is going to garner attention. While his right has been the historically more problematic side, the 12 games he missed earlier this year were to the left. Important to remember that injury was a foot sprain AND bone contusion – 11:34 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Celtics have brought Steph Curry into ball screens more and more each game. @SecondSpectrum says when Curry is on the floor he’s the screener defender on:
G1 – 21% of plays
G2 – 23%
G3 – 30%
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
For @YahooSports More is required of an exhausted Stephen Curry, but if Draymond Green doesn’t return to form, the Warriors are going home, quickly sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-inj… – 11:09 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Al Horford and Marcus Smart talk to @YahooSports on the play that injured Stephen Curry: “We’re getting hurt as well, but we continue to play. Nothing is intentional.” sports.yahoo.com/marcus-smart-d… – 10:30 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 12-22 FG
✅ 6-11 3P
Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 31 PTS
✅ 12-22 FG
✅ 6-11 3P
Curry is the only player in NBA Finals history to score at least 25 points with five 3P made in three consecutive games. He’s now done so twice (2016). pic.twitter.com/3TWOMS27bD – 9:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart:
12 PTS in 3 GMS
3 AST
4 TOV
36 FG%
Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart:
12 PTS in 3 GMS
3 AST
4 TOV
36 FG%
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Golden State Warriors are the first team in NBA Finals history to make 15 or more 3P in three straight games.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have each scored at least 25 points with five 3P made in the same Finals game four times. No other duo in NBA history has done so even once. pic.twitter.com/JZgKgTP26S – 9:21 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson call out Boston Celtics fans over profane Draymond Green chants nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/ste… – 9:00 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart in Game 3: 0 PTS, 0-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2 TO, 4:57 matchup time.
Curry vs everyone else: 38 PTS, 15-23 FG, 7-12 3PT, 1 TO, 8:00 matchup time. – 8:23 AM
Steph Curry when defended by Marcus Smart in Game 3: 0 PTS, 0-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2 TO, 4:57 matchup time.
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Steph Curry has 6pts on 3-10 shooting and 0-5 in the 4th quarter of these NBA Finals. – 8:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Curry limping after scramble for ball, says “I’ll be all right” for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/cur… – 7:30 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Marcus Smart defends Al Horford diving for the loose ball in Stephen Curry injury, telling @YahooSports: “Nothing dirty about it.” sports.yahoo.com/marcus-smart-d… – 3:17 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steve Kerr sarcastically calls Boston fans ‘classy’ for chants directed at Draymond Green
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 2:10 AM
Steve Kerr sarcastically calls Boston fans ‘classy’ for chants directed at Draymond Green
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry leads the Warriors with 94 points in these NBA Finals
Klay Thompson is second … with 51 – 1:18 AM
Steph Curry leads the Warriors with 94 points in these NBA Finals
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star hopes to play in NBA Finals Game 4 after hurting foot in scrum
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:17 AM
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star hopes to play in NBA Finals Game 4 after hurting foot in scrum
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry on his injury: “I’ll be all right. I got caught — obviously in some pain, but I’ll be all right. See how it feels tomorrow and get ready for Friday.” – 1:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Stephen Curry is in pain after Al Horford falls on his leg 😬
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Q23kcWh4RZ – 1:15 AM
Stephen Curry is in pain after Al Horford falls on his leg 😬
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Steph Curry records his 8th Finals game with 30 points and 6 threes.
He has 8 of the last 15. Two in the last 6 days.
12 of last 15 such games turned in by Warriors (Steph, Klay, Dray, KD)
Prior to Steph’s rookie year only two 30/6 games in NBA history. – 1:00 AM
Steph Curry records his 8th Finals game with 30 points and 6 threes.
He has 8 of the last 15. Two in the last 6 days.
12 of last 15 such games turned in by Warriors (Steph, Klay, Dray, KD)
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Light limp, ginger pace and some grimacing from Steph Curry as he exits the podium and walks out of the arena in Boston near 1 a.m. local. Game 4 in about 44 hours. How his foot sprain responds will dictate state of this series for teetering Warriors. – 12:52 AM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
The best net rating on the team belongs to … Kevon Looney (+10.3, 114.8 off, 104.5 def). Curry, Payton, and Porter only other Ws with positive net ratings. – 12:47 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson weren’t happy with the Garden crowd after their Game 3 chants masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:44 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
steph curry on boston’s crowd: “par for the course. every arena you get something.” – 12:43 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen Curry: “I’ll be all right. Got caught underneath Al.”
Curry said it feels similar to the foot sprain he suffered earlier this year against the Celtics.
Curry also said he thinks he’ll be alright and that he doesn’t expect to miss any time. – 12:41 AM
Stephen Curry: “I’ll be all right. Got caught underneath Al.”
Curry said it feels similar to the foot sprain he suffered earlier this year against the Celtics.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry said he did the same thing to his foot that he did in March against Boston — just not as severe. Said he doesn’t think it will cost him a game – 12:40 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Stephen Curry says his foot injury feels similar to how he injured it against Boston in the regular season. But he said he doesn’t expect to miss a game. – 12:40 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry says he’ll be alright after the pile up in the fourth. He says it was the same thing that happened with Marcus Smart during the regular season, just not as bad.
“I got caught up underneath Al. They’ll be some pain, but I’ll be alright.” – 12:40 AM
Stephen Curry says he’ll be alright after the pile up in the fourth. He says it was the same thing that happened with Marcus Smart during the regular season, just not as bad.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry: “I’ll be all right. Got caught underneath Al.” Said he’s in pain. Same foot sprain that he suffered against Boston earlier this season, but “not as bad”. Said he doesn’t believe he will miss Game 4. – 12:39 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steph Curry said he feels it’s the same injury he had against the Celtics in the regular season, the one that cost him the rest of the season. A foot sprain. Said he anticipates playing Game 4 – 12:39 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry says “I’ll be all right. … Same thing I did against Boston in the regular season, but not as bad.”
Curry’s left foot is wrapped in an ace bandage under his sweat pants. He doesn’t expect to miss a game – 12:39 AM
Steph Curry says “I’ll be all right. … Same thing I did against Boston in the regular season, but not as bad.”
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry when asked if he suffered a foot sprain:
“That’s what it felt like and I’ll see how it responds…I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game, though.” – 12:39 AM
Steph Curry when asked if he suffered a foot sprain:
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
steph curry: “i’m gonna be alright. there will be some pain but i’ll be alright…it’s the same thing i did against boston in the regular season, but not as bad.”
says he doesn’t think he’ll miss a game. – 12:39 AM
steph curry: “i’m gonna be alright. there will be some pain but i’ll be alright…it’s the same thing i did against boston in the regular season, but not as bad.”
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Steph Curry: “I’ll be alright.” He says there is some pain in his foot.
“I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game though.” – 12:39 AM
Steph Curry: “I’ll be alright.” He says there is some pain in his foot.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry said it felt like a foot sprain. Added, “I don’t think I’ll miss a game, though.” – 12:39 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Curry says it’s the same thing that happened against Boston in the regular season, “but not as bad.” That means sprained foot.
Says he expects to play Friday. – 12:39 AM
Curry says it’s the same thing that happened against Boston in the regular season, “but not as bad.” That means sprained foot.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry: “I’ll be all right. I got caught underneath Al. Obviously, there will be some pain, but I’ll be all right.” – 12:38 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Horford on his Flagrant 1 on Curry: “I understand it – try to protect the shooters, and I didn’t let him land.” – 12:35 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson said the Warriors are really hoping Steph Curry is okay because he’s their identity. – 12:27 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on Stephen Curry: “I really hope he’s OK because he’s our identity.” – 12:27 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Klay Thompson on Steph Curry: “I’m really hoping he’s okay because he’s our identity…” – 12:27 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
All that really matters for the Warriors right now is Stephen Curry’s health. Golden State needs him at peak Steph to have a chance in these Finals. – 12:26 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Kerr said the #Warriors will know more about Steph Curry’s health tomorrow. Added “We were kind of plugging holes tonight. They did a good job. They earned the win. They put a lot of pressure
on us and felt like we were kind of swimming upstream most of the night.” – 12:14 AM
Steve Kerr said the #Warriors will know more about Steph Curry’s health tomorrow. Added “We were kind of plugging holes tonight. They did a good job. They earned the win. They put a lot of pressure
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Draymond Green said he got his sixth foul while trying to push guys off of Steph Curry as he was “screaming at the bottom of the pile.”
“I’ll take a foul for that,” he said. – 12:09 AM
Draymond Green said he got his sixth foul while trying to push guys off of Steph Curry as he was “screaming at the bottom of the pile.”
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green said he picked up his sixth foul for pushing a Celtic off Steph Curry on the play Curry may have been injured on because Curry was “screaming at the bottom of the pile.” – 12:07 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
steve kerr, laughing, when asked if draymond green’s podcast gives boston a competitive advantage: “i don’t listen to the podcast.” – 11:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr doesn’t listen to Draymond Green’s podcast. Also believes it isn’t a distraction and is fine with him doing it.
“It doesn’t bother me … players are part of the media now. It is what it is.” – 11:54 PM
Steve Kerr doesn’t listen to Draymond Green’s podcast. Also believes it isn’t a distraction and is fine with him doing it.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green’s rough night: “He’s one of our best players, obviously. … We rely on him for his energy and his brain. Like I said, he’ll bounce back. He always does. Tough night for all of us. We just couldn’t get it going.” – 11:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
On the Celtics’ crowds expletive response to Draymond Green tonight, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said facetiously, “Classy. Very classy.” – 11:50 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
steve kerr on how boston’s crowd treated draymond green: “classy.” – 11:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr on Draymond’s tough night: “I trust him more than anybody…” And when asked about how the crowd got on Draymond: “Very classy.” – 11:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said “we’ll know more tomorrow” when asked about Steph Curry hobbling late. Al Horford landed on his lower left leg scrambling for a loose ball. – 11:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Two best words in sports: “Game 7.”
Four worst words in sports: “We’ll know more tomorrow,” which is what Steve Kerr just said about Stephen Curry’s health. – 11:48 PM
Two best words in sports: “Game 7.”
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr wouldn’t say if Steph Curry was injured or not on that play late in the fourth with Al Horford.
“We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 11:48 PM
Steve Kerr wouldn’t say if Steph Curry was injured or not on that play late in the fourth with Al Horford.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Kerr said the Warriors will “know more tomorrow” about Stephen Curry’s injury. He offered no further details on what Curry is dealing with. – 11:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says he took Stephen Curry out of the game with two minutes left because the Warriors were down 14, not because of his apparent injury. However, he didn’t deny that the injury was a concern. The team will know more about the nature of it tomorrow. – 11:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Is there an injury to Steph?”
Steve Kerr: “We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 11:48 PM
“Is there an injury to Steph?”
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr asked about a potential Steph Curry injury: “We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 11:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Steve Kerr says he will know more tomorrow about Steph Curry’s health status without offering details. – 11:47 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steve Kerr on Steph’s injury: “We’ll know more tomorrow.” – 11:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Boston outscored Golden State 34-17 after Steph Curry’s 3-pointer gave the Warriors an 83-82 lead in the third – 11:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 116-100. Celtics lead NBA Finals 2-1
Brown – 27/9/5
Tatum – 26/6/9
Smart – 24/7/5
Rob – 8/10/0/3/4
Horford – 11/8/6
Grant – 10 pts
Celtics – 48.3% FGs
Celtics – 13-35 3Ps
Celtics – 12 TOs
Curry – 31 pts
Thompson – 25 pts
GSW – 46.2% FGs
GSW – 15-40 3Ps
GSW – 17 TOs – 11:37 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry gets just 1 FT attempt, his fewest of the postseason – 11:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics win Game 3 116-100, lead series 2-1. Brown 27, Tatum 26 (9 ast), Smart 24; Curry 31, Thompson 25 (combined for 2 in 4Q). – 11:35 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
This may seem like nitpicking but when you have Curry and Thompson, why pull your starters with over 2:00 left down 14. Stranger things have happened. They went on an 8-0 run in the 2nd quarter in 37 seconds. – 11:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Celtics finally swarmed Curry in the fourth quarter and banked on others beating them. Not only did they force three turnovers from him, but limited Curry to 4 shots, he made one. Warriors managed just 11 points in the first 10 minutes of the quarter – 11:30 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
As Curry walked over to the bench during the last timeout, he was still walking with a slight limp and was grabbing at his rib cage.
Down 14 with 2:19 left, the Warriors’ starters and main rotational players are done. – 11:29 PM
As Curry walked over to the bench during the last timeout, he was still walking with a slight limp and was grabbing at his rib cage.
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Smart once again, gets a banged up Curry in an ISO and takes him right to the basket. His Bball IQ may be his best asset and that’s saying a lot considering he’s the DPOY – 11:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry’s been beat up the last few minutes. Stayed down after he was tangled up on that loose ball. Grabbing at his rib cage after that Marcus Smart bump the last drive. His night’s over. Steve Kerr pulled starters. Only one day off before Game 4. – 11:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Blitzing curry definitely worked. I think the timing of the blitz did more than the blitzing itself. Warriors were in desperation mode at that point, Steph trying to find a sliver of space. Early on, that probably leads to easier offense from others. – 11:28 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wonder if Curry hurt his ribs on that tie up with Horford. Grabbed at them when Smart bumped him. Game 3 all but finished. C’s up 14 – 11:27 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
curry holding his rib as he walks back to the huddle. strong move by smart on the drive. – 11:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Now Curry takes an elbow to the ribs from Smart and winces in pain – 11:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looks like Al Horford rolled up Curry’s leg diving for the loose ball – 11:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Stephen Curry was down on the court for a very long time after that pileup. Draymond Green was very mad at Courtney Kirkland for allowing that scrum to go on for as long as it did.
Steph is still trying to walk it off. Draymond has also fouled out. – 11:24 PM
Stephen Curry was down on the court for a very long time after that pileup. Draymond Green was very mad at Courtney Kirkland for allowing that scrum to go on for as long as it did.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry is still on the ground, kicking his legs. He comes up with a noticeable limp. – 11:24 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Tatum has done a superb job attacking when Curry gets switched onto him. Warriors are trying to help late but when Tatum is this aggressive, the help is too late – 11:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Curry’s carelessness killing the Warriors in the fourth quarter. – 11:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Foul trouble watch:
Boston
Horford – 3
Rob – 3
Golden State
Curry – 4
Green – 4
Looney – 3
Wiggins – 3 – 11:03 PM
Foul trouble watch:
Boston
Horford – 3
Rob – 3
Golden State
Curry – 4
Green – 4
Looney – 3
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Celtics 93, Warriors 89. Boston is now -43 in third quarters in this series, and +36 in the other eight that have been played, after being outscored 33-25.
Stephen Curry is back in to start the fourth quarter after a brief rest, and is still only at 27 for the game. – 11:02 PM
After 3: Celtics 93, Warriors 89. Boston is now -43 in third quarters in this series, and +36 in the other eight that have been played, after being outscored 33-25.
Austin Kent @AustinKent
We have Steph Curry and Klay Thompson taking turns showing how they made the Warriors one of the most historically significant franchises of the NBA’s existence. As we speak.
4th quarter starts now. Tune in if for some reason you haven’t been watching. pic.twitter.com/rz6naBbHwD – 11:02 PM
We have Steph Curry and Klay Thompson taking turns showing how they made the Warriors one of the most historically significant franchises of the NBA’s existence. As we speak.
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Man Kerr played with fire sitting Curry the final three minutes of the third. That had every chance to fall back to a 10-point deficit going into fourth when Warriors had every ounce of momentum – 11:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 93-89 after three
Brown – 24/9/5
Tatum – 18/5/7
Smart – 16/6/4
Horford – 11/6/5
Celtics – 50.7% FGs
Celtics – 11-27 3Ps
Celtics – 11 TOs
Curry – 29 points
Thompson – 25 points
Wiggins – 13 points
Warriors – 49.2% FGs
Warriors – 14-31 3Ps
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Boston did well to not get completely knocked out in that 3rd quarter
But Smart has as many TOs as buckets
Tatum continues to be shaky inside the arc
And they took JB away in a 12-minute 3rd quarter
Not to mention Boston bigs getting killed by Curry/Thompson 3s – 11:01 PM
Boston did well to not get completely knocked out in that 3rd quarter
But Smart has as many TOs as buckets
Tatum continues to be shaky inside the arc
And they took JB away in a 12-minute 3rd quarter
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Curry, Green got key rest while Celtics stars Tatum, Brown played out that quarter. – 11:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Elite shooting can go a long way. Warriors largely overmatched defensively, physically, athletically, name it, and they’re right in it because of Curry and Thompson. – 10:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Having Thompson shooting 6-of-12, instead of his horrendous Game 2, helps enable Kerr to give Curry a rare rest here. – 10:55 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is out. These are a huge 3 minutes. He is at 27 minutes. If he can sit until the fourth, he can play the entire fourth and finish at 39 — if he doesn’t foul out – 10:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most Finals games with 5+ threes:
15 — Steph Curry
14
13
12
11
10
9
8
7
6
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has had some good possessions playing drop. But now Curry is hot and the Celtics have to come out of it. Blitz him, switch it, delayed trap him. Anything to give him a different look. – 10:50 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
not bringing rob into the action and having curry go one-on-one against smart is a mistake. warriors should attack rob every chance they get, the higher the screen the better. – 10:50 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors have taken their first lead since they were up, 2-0.
Curry has 15 points so far in the third quarter as the Warriors have taken a 83-82 advantage. – 10:50 PM
The Warriors have taken their first lead since they were up, 2-0.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Stephen Curry has 15 points and four 3-pointers in the third quarter with 2:53 remaining. – 10:50 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Bang! And just like that Warriors took a lead off a Curry 3. Stephen Curry continues to dominate this series (& the 3rd quarter!) – 10:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
And the Warriors have the lead. Curry drills another three against the drop. – 10:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
If Horford isn’t going to guard (checks notes) Stephen Curry above the three-point line, might be time to take him out? – 10:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry 3 and the Warriors have their first lead since it was 2-0 – 10:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry completed the 4-point play and now the Warriors get possession. It’s a 5-point game. – 10:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry/Porter combine for 7pt possession. Warriors within 2 . . . – 10:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a seven-point possession for the Warriors. Steph Curry hits a 3, plus the landing zone flagrant on Horford. Curry makes the free throw, Warriors retain the ball, Otto Porter hits a 3 at the shot clock buzzer. – 10:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Al Horford has now went either under the screen or into semi-drop coverage on Steph Curry twice in this third quarter and it’s resulted in 10 Warriors points including the flagrant foul possession. – 10:45 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Horford gets a flagrant 1 foul on the play. Curry, after the three, hits the free throw and Golden State gets possession. – 10:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Rough sequence there. Horford called for a flagrant 1 landing spot foul. So Curry gets the 3, gets 2 free throws to make 1, and Warriors keep the ball. – 10:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Flagrant 1 on Horford. Two shots for Curry and GSW gets ball. – 10:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And the lead is down to 6 after Al Horford fouled Stephen Curry on a 3, which is now being reviewed for a flagrant.
Even before the free throw, Boston is already -7 in this third quarter. – 10:43 PM
And the lead is down to 6 after Al Horford fouled Stephen Curry on a 3, which is now being reviewed for a flagrant.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry was living on the edge. That charge he took could’ve gone the other way. And he could’ve been called for a push off on one of his threes.
I’m not sure his pride can take 9 minutes of letting people go on defense, but he can’t even be close to a foul until the 4Q – 10:34 PM
Curry was living on the edge. That charge he took could’ve gone the other way. And he could’ve been called for a push off on one of his threes.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’ll be fascinating to see how kerr deals with curry’s foul trouble, especially with celtics willing to go small like they are/clearly seeking him out on every play – 10:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Steph Curry did a great job of playing with three fouls. That fourth he picked up with Smart shooting a 3-ball… Curry had a conversation with Smart before he shot the free throws. It probably went something like, “they gonna call me for THAT foul?” 😆 pic.twitter.com/OHkAex3RON – 10:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Worst sequence of the night for the Warriors. Steph Curry reaches in from behind to pick up his 4th foul/give Marcus Smart three free throws. Warriors then throw the ball out of bounds and stand around as Celtics toss ahead an inbound for a dunk. Five gift points. – 10:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Absolute peak of Marcus Smart foul trolling right there. Gets Curry’s fourth while also keeping feet behind line for three-shot foul. Probably the proudest moment of his career. – 10:31 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That might do it. Curry gets his fourth foul and Smart get 3 free throws. And now Curry becomes a target again because he’s staying on the floor. – 10:31 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Total bonehead foul by Steph Curry in the Finals… where have I seen that before??? – 10:30 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry picks up his fourth. Courtney Kirkland on the whistle, 9:11 left in third – 10:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here we go… offensive fouls, non-calls, and Curry going off. C’s need to stop this run now – 10:30 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Kerr has been desperate to find a suitable 5th to play with to mesh tonight with Curry/Klay/Dray/Wiggins. He’s had mixed results with Looney, Porter, Poole, and Payton. Curious to see if he tries Kuminga or Moody for a few minutes to add some athleticism to that group – 10:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 68-56 at the half
Brown – 22/7/3
Tatum – 11/4/5
Smart – 10/3/3
Horford – 7/4/3
Celtics – 57.4% FGs
Celtics – 8-18 3Ps
Celtics – 8 TOs
Thompson – 15 points
Curry – 14 points
Wiggins – 13 points
Warriors – 48.8% FGs
Warriors – 7-19 3Ps
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trade buckets with #Warriors in 2Q, lead 68-56 at halftime. Brown 22, Tatum 11, Smart 10, Horford 7, White 7; Thompson 15,Curry 14, Wiggins 13. – 10:12 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics withstood mini-run by GSW, lead 68-56 at the half. Key Takeaways…
* Tatum 11 pts, 4 rebounds, 5 assists
*Second-chance points: 13-3 Boston
* Steph Curry 14 pts, 3 personal fouls – 10:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Similarly, Curry picked up his third foul with 4:05 left in the first half of Game 2 vs. Dallas. Like that night, Kerr decides to leave Curry in the game. Against the Mavs, Curry scored 7 points the rest of the half to pull Warriors within 14 points entering the third. – 10:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics came out of that last dead ball locked in on their pre-switches to keep a body on Curry and Klay. – 10:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two missed free throws
Didn’t find Klay
Tatum tried to bump Curry and didn’t get back
Smart turnover
Curry three
Could have been up 19. Instead, the Celtics are up just 9. – 10:01 PM
Two missed free throws
Didn’t find Klay
Tatum tried to bump Curry and didn’t get back
Smart turnover
Curry three
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
THAT play by Andrew Wiggins shows how much he’s matured. Went in for an uncontested dunk on the possession before. Takes a live ball turnover in the open floor with a chance to do it again but pitches to Curry on the wing for a wide open catch and shoot transition 3 – 10:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry and Jordan Poole put on a show from long distance at practice in Boston. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/08/wat… – 10:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Curry 3 punctuates 11-2 run, puts Warriors within 9 (56-47). Immediate timeout BOS. 4:27 left in the half. – 9:59 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics aren’t letting the Warriors get away with having Poole, Looney and two-foul Curry on the floor at the same time. – 9:55 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Curry’s been better for the Celtics’ offense than that of the Warriors this evening. – 9:53 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Celtics attacking Curry now, especially with Tatum. After a slow start, he’s got 11 – 9:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Stephen Curry is playing no defense right now with his two fouls, and the Celtics are doing a nice job taking advantage of it. – 9:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Side effect of all these whistles is it may help Warriors go long with Curry/Klay/Wiggins minutes. – 9:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors go with its small lineup — Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Green — despite getting outscored 20-6 in the paint – 9:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thompson is making shots now. He’s been missing most of the series so far. Huge for the Warriors who need someone else to help Curry on offense. – 9:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 33-22 after one
Brown – 17/5/3
Horford – 7 points
Smart – 4 points
Celtics – 54.5% FGs
Celtics – 4-10 threes
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Curry – 7 points
Thompson – 5 points
Looney – 4 points
Wiggins – 4 points
GSW – 34.8% FGs
GSW – 2-10 threes
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Warriors 33-22 after 1Q. Brown 17, Horford 7, Smart 4, Tatum 3; Curry 7, Thompson 5. – 9:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
First non-Curry minutes of the game. Klay Thompson knocks down a 3-pointer. – 9:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
That play proved how valuable Derrick White is for the Celtics. He guarded Curry’s 3-point on transition and then he contested Gary Payton’s II dunk and fouled him. Great effort! #NBAFinals – 9:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s a great play by White. Didn’t let Curry get the three and then made Payton earn it at the line. – 9:33 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors pull Curry with 1:58 left. Wonder if that means he starts the second – 9:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Well the nice thing about putting Poole in is that the Celtics stopped going after Curry – 9:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Who has gained the most IG followers during the NBA playoffs?
LeBron James, 5.2 mil
Steph Curry, 1.4 mil
Ja Morant, 909K
Klay Thompson, 603K
Lonzo Ball, 598K
Jayson Tatum, 583K
Russ Westbrook, 406K
Kyrie Irving, 392K
PJ Washington, 387K
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry just dapped up all of his teammates coming out of the timeout. Trying to keep his guys in it mentally. He has to be the spark tonight. – 9:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Celtics 10-of-15 shooting early. Warriors went to zone, presumably to protect Steph Curry from his third first quarter foul, and Boston made a few simple passes to cut right through it. No defensive answers early for Warriors. – 9:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Warriors can’t win this series of Curry is the only player on their team that can create a shot. Poole, Klay, someone has to give them steady offense. – 9:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steve Kerr was trying to get the Warriors to dribble up and call a timeout the last time down. But Curry put his head down and forced his way to the rim. But after another easy basket by the Celtics, he didn’t wait for the Warriors to bring it up. – 9:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Fastest 2 fouls on Steph Curry to open a game this season:
2:42 – vs. Heat, Jan. 3
2:45 – vs. Kings, Feb. 3
6:16 – vs. Celtics, tonight
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Then a White drive on Curry. No resistance on the pull up. This is a key stretch already – 9:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Curry stays in and we see the impact already. Horford gets the cross match in the post and the scram switch to get Otto Porter on him is late. Horford gets a fairly easy finish – 9:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Kerr is keeping Curry in there with his second foul, so will the Celtics continue to target him on every possession knowing Kerr installed an adjustment in that last time out? – 9:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not surprisingly, Stephen Curry stays in with two fouls midway through the first. Celtics off to a great start, with the crowd fully into it and the lead now 18-9. – 9:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White is doing a really good job getting skinny around screens to contest Steph Curry’s jumpers. Had a nice rear-contest a few plays back and then got around the screen to make Curry’s last look a difficult one. – 9:21 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
No pun intended but Smart is sooo smart. Payton got caught cheating up after Curry got switched onto Tatum and Smart dropped into the open area on the diagonal block for an easy two – 9:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Early 2 fouls on Curry. It’s the very first time in these Playoffs we saw that. Celtics make it REALLY difficult for the Warriors. #NBAFinals – 9:20 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Warriors 1-8 from three and 2 Curry fouls. Not an ideal start. – 9:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry fouls Marcus Smart under the rim. That’s his second.
Celtics lead the Warriors 18-9 with 5:44 left in the first quarter. Smart is heading to the free throw line after the timeout. – 9:19 PM
Stephen Curry fouls Marcus Smart under the rim. That’s his second.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Curry picks up his second foul with 5:44 left. Kerr and Kenny Atkinson were campaigning for a travel, didn’t get it – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Very slick move by Smart to go for the second foul on Curry. Steph bit on the fake and now he has to sit – 9:19 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
thought Tatum had Curry’s second foul on the drive, didn’t matter when he got Tatum on the ensuing shot. Celtics have been working pretty hard to get that 2nd this quarter. – 9:19 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry picks up his second with 5:44 left in the 1Q. Baited him – 9:19 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Celtics been trying to target Steph Curry on defense and he has stepped up. Game 2 was great on D. Early game 3 …draws a charge when they try to post up on him. Will be a matchup to watch all series. Steph showing leadership on both ends of the court – 9:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Same starters tonight for the Warriors:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Iron Man – 8:58 PM
Same starters tonight for the Warriors:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 3:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:45 PM
Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 3:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Kevon Looney
Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 8, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 3 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/Z0zakf5gL5 – 8:32 PM
Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 8, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 3 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Tatum’s passes, Curry’s co-stars and Draymond’s habitual line-stepping: The keys that I, @Tim Bontemps and @Kendra Andrews are watching in Game 3 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The lineup of Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green had a 150 offensive rating and 100 defensive rating in Game 2
In 12 minutes this postseason, they have a 163.6 offensive rating and an 86.4 defensive rating 👀 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:12 PM
The lineup of Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green had a 150 offensive rating and 100 defensive rating in Game 2
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
You can straight up hear Steph Curry make the nets swish pic.twitter.com/zCBMHHCllz – 8:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 3
Draymond over 14.5 points + assists
Curry under 4.5 made 3s
Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds
Pritchard under 6.5 points + rebounds
Looney over 6.5 points – 7:54 PM
My @PrizePicks for Warriors-Celtics Game 3
Draymond over 14.5 points + assists
Curry under 4.5 made 3s
Wiggins over 21.5 points + rebounds
Pritchard under 6.5 points + rebounds
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“It’s just a long day, a long day,” Steve Kerr says of the 9pm start tonight in Boston
Joked earlier that it feels like Game 3 is starting at midnight – 7:34 PM
“It’s just a long day, a long day,” Steve Kerr says of the 9pm start tonight in Boston
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Steph Curry is following Kobe Bryant’s path.
Kobe through 5 trips to Finals
3 rings
2 losses
0 Finals MVPs
Steph through 5 trips to Finals
3 rings
2 losses
0 Finals MVPs
Kobe won 4th ring and 1st Finals MVP in 6th trip.
Steph is going for 4th and 1st Finals MVP in 6th trip. – 7:32 PM
Steph Curry is following Kobe Bryant’s path.
Kobe through 5 trips to Finals
3 rings
2 losses
0 Finals MVPs
Steph through 5 trips to Finals
3 rings
2 losses
0 Finals MVPs
Kobe won 4th ring and 1st Finals MVP in 6th trip.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“It happens every now and then. And players have a really sharp eye.”
-Steve Kerr on the rim in Boston being the wrong height. – 7:32 PM
“It happens every now and then. And players have a really sharp eye.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Kerr asked about the league working on adjusting the basket pregame tonight: “Good thing the game starts at midnight!” – 7:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Steve Kerr on Warriors basket being set too high pregame: “It’s a good thing the game starts at midnight. Plenty of time to fix it.” – 7:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is “good to go” tonight for Game 3. He missed Game 2 because of swelling in his knee. – 7:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Kerr says Gary Payton, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter all are “good to go” in Game 3. – 7:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Kerr says Payton, Porter and Iguodala are all good to go tonight. – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are all “good to go” for Game 3, per Steve Kerr. – 7:30 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. are all available tonight for Game 3, Steve Kerr says. – 7:30 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Warriors will be at full strength tonight per Steve Kerr. Andre Iguodala is available. – 7:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry has recorded 14 career Finals games in which he’s made five or more 3P.
That’s one more such game than the next three-closest players combined:
🎯 Curry, 14
🎯 Klay Thompson, 5
🎯 Danny Green, 4
🎯 JR Smith, 4 pic.twitter.com/AkkxxVcreK – 7:01 PM
Stephen Curry has recorded 14 career Finals games in which he’s made five or more 3P.
That’s one more such game than the next three-closest players combined:
🎯 Curry, 14
🎯 Klay Thompson, 5
🎯 Danny Green, 4
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Browns look to void Deshaun Watson’s deal? Is Steph Curry already a ‘made man’? Did Joe Maddon deserve to get fired? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @adaniels33 @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 5:42 PM
Should the Browns look to void Deshaun Watson’s deal? Is Steph Curry already a ‘made man’? Did Joe Maddon deserve to get fired? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @adaniels33 @martinweiss
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors’ pre-draft workout shocked Anthony Edwards, who got an early taste of what makes Stephen Curry great
https://t.co/TPWrP0HlV5 pic.twitter.com/yU84egg6S5 – 4:02 PM
Warriors’ pre-draft workout shocked Anthony Edwards, who got an early taste of what makes Stephen Curry great
David Locke @DLocke09
I got the chance to sit down with Danny Ainge for about 17 minutes to talk about the Utah Jazz Head Coaching Search
* What is he looking for?
* Will he involve players on the roster?
* Steve Kerr and Phil Jackson have an important skill
youtu.be/RyCbrOwrU0Q via @YouTube – 3:41 PM
I got the chance to sit down with Danny Ainge for about 17 minutes to talk about the Utah Jazz Head Coaching Search
* What is he looking for?
* Will he involve players on the roster?
* Steve Kerr and Phil Jackson have an important skill
