Suns don't want to let Deandre Ayton walk for nothing?

How sure are you that his time in Phoenix has come to an end? John Hollinger: I was skeptical until I started talking to a few more people recently. Now, I think it’s more likely than not that he’s in a new destination next season, especially if the Suns can work out a sign-and-trade that brings back some value. For whatever reason, I don’t think Phoenix is totally comfortable going forward with him on a big-money deal, and I think Ayton might be okay with going somewhere else if he can have a bigger offensive role. -via The Athletic / June 6, 2022