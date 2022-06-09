Will Barton, Monte Morris available for trade?

NBA Central: Will Barton and Monte Morris are believed to be available in trade talks, per @Matt Moore pic.twitter.com/x1FdnlJtPG
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only 10 players are still with their original teams after being selected in 2017 NBA Draft:
3. Jayson Tatum
5. De’Aaron Fox
6. Jonathan Isaac
13. Donovan Mitchell
14. Bam Adebayo
19. John Collins
23. OG Anunoby
45. Dillon Brooks
49. Vlatko Cancar
51. Monte Morris – 8:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here at the Nuggets’ pre-draft workout featuring David Roddy, Wendell Moore and others. Monte Morris and Michael Malone are watching alongside Denver’s front office. pic.twitter.com/zqlNWYvZiF – 1:23 PM
