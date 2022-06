Zion Williamson 'in phenomenal shape'?

An all-smile Zion Williamson is putting in some off-season work at Pelicans facilities in NOLA. Zion is on his way to in-action return next season after he sat out in 2021-22 season due to injury. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/83Nqp9wGQl

Zion’s extension, another candidate for an extension and the TV deal. All covered in here. nola.com/sports/pelican…

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.