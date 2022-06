Blazers definitely targeting OG Anunoby

#NBA column: While the #Raptors’ OG Anunoby would be a terrific fit on the #Sixers, they don’t seem to have the assets to acquire the versatile, young forward: https://t.co/WGTLYJsv0y #76ers pic.twitter.com/v0iMZDmWCN

Dan Tolzman scoffed at my question about Og Anunoby being upset in Toronto. That should tell you what you need to know about that report – 12:43 PM

#NBA column: If there’s any way the #Sixers can trade for OG Anunoby, Daryl Morey should make that a top off-season priority: https://t.co/WGTLYJsv0y #76ers #Raptors pic.twitter.com/Xnq4lnxtZ8

Only 10 players are still with their original teams after being selected in 2017 NBA Draft:3. Jayson Tatum5. De’Aaron Fox6. Jonathan Isaac13. Donovan Mitchell14. Bam Adebayo19. John Collins23. OG Anunoby45. Dillon Brooks49. Vlatko Cancar51. Monte Morris – 8:25 PM

