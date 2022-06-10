Blazers expected to dangle No. 7 pick to maximize Damian Lillard's prime

Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Trail Blazers will dangle the No. 7 overall pick in trade talks for an immediate roster upgrade to maximize the prime of Damian Lillard, who was on hand for a workout with a projected lottery pick, AJ Griffin.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumors: Damian Lillard interested in playing with Ayton, Anunoby nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/rum… – 8:41 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks workout for tomorrow:
Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)
Bryce Hamilton (UNLV)
Trevor Keels (Duke)
E.J. Liddell (Ohio State)
David Roddy (Colorado State)
Blake Wesley (Notre Dame) – 5:14 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard offering instruction to Duke’s AJ Griffin following his Thursday workout with the Trail Blazers. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/ExwlYeAAIw – 2:17 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard on hand talking to AJ Griffin following his workout with the Trail Blazers. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/4NWzGzsDeV – 2:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard is back from Melbourne and in the building today for AJ Griffin’s workout. New assistant GMs Mike Schmitz and Sergi Oliva are here too. pic.twitter.com/ZcywDpyMH9 – 2:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan :
All the veteran extensions for this summer: Who gets what and why. Siakam, OG, Bogie, Dame, Wiggins, Lillard, VanVleet, KAT, Barnes, Sabonis and many more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:52 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
David Roddy wants to be the NBA’s ultimate glue guy. Could that make him a fit in Denver?
Inside Roddy’s Nuggets workout, his pitch to NBA teams and focused offseason. Roddy has been working with Damian Lillard’s renowned trainer on his 3-point shot:
thednvr.com/inside-david-r… – 9:10 AM
David Roddy wants to be the NBA’s ultimate glue guy. Could that make him a fit in Denver?
Inside Roddy’s Nuggets workout, his pitch to NBA teams and focused offseason. Roddy has been working with Damian Lillard’s renowned trainer on his 3-point shot:
thednvr.com/inside-david-r… – 9:10 AM
Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022
A rare NBA Draft rumble from your infamously draft-shy correspondent: Both Sacramento and Portland are widely expected to give serious consideration to trading the No. 4 and No. 7 overall picks, respectively, if they can concoct appealing win-now swaps. And now I’m told Washington is another top-10 team (drafting 10th overall) said to be weighing the same possibility. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022
Still, expect some changes with the Bulls this offseason. They hold the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft, which could be used as a trade chip or to add a young player to the bench. They have guard Coby White, too, who is expected to be on the trade block. -via Heavy.com / June 10, 2022
