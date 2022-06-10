Bradley Beal: 'There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision and time is counting down'

Beal recently opened up about his future with the Wizards as he revealed the decision points he will need to consider this summer. The 28-year-old has a lot of things running on his mind right now and he admitted that a bit of anxiety is beginning to creep in: “Obviously, I consider my family. What do they wanna do? Where do they wanna live? What are they comfortable with?” Beal said in an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “And obviously, the team. So it is surreal in a lot of ways to be in the position I am in. It is crazy numbers. It is what it is. It’s uncontrollable. It’s out of my control. But I’m blessed to be here. Again, I don’t shy away from that. I take it on with a full front and I have to do what’s best for me. There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision and time is counting down, we’re in June now. But it’s fun to be in this position.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal in an interview with Taylor Rooks
“You’re going to have people rooting for you, saying go, people saying stay, people say take less, people saying all type of stuff. All those things are options.”
Interesting to say he would consider <$248 million even if unlikely. – 10:35 PM
Bradley Beal in an interview with Taylor Rooks
“You’re going to have people rooting for you, saying go, people saying stay, people say take less, people saying all type of stuff. All those things are options.”
Interesting to say he would consider <$248 million even if unlikely. – 10:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Projected 1st round pick Jaden Hardy of G-League Ignite did a pre-draft workout with the Wizards today. He talked about studying Bradley Beal’s game, running into Kyle Kuzma and more. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:49 PM
Projected 1st round pick Jaden Hardy of G-League Ignite did a pre-draft workout with the Wizards today. He talked about studying Bradley Beal’s game, running into Kyle Kuzma and more. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 3:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns a little earlier than usual today! Join us in 5 minutes as we discuss Bradley Beal and one theory about why the Suns’ playoff run ended the way it did:
youtube.com/watch?v=Zn5Bya… – 2:25 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns a little earlier than usual today! Join us in 5 minutes as we discuss Bradley Beal and one theory about why the Suns’ playoff run ended the way it did:
youtube.com/watch?v=Zn5Bya… – 2:25 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
In comparison to Bradley Beal, Jaden Hardy says, “he’s been compared to Beal since High School, watches a lot of film on Brad, it’s Great to be compared to him. He’s a Great player.” #dcaboveall pic.twitter.com/Bf1s4l06ww – 12:02 PM
In comparison to Bradley Beal, Jaden Hardy says, “he’s been compared to Beal since High School, watches a lot of film on Brad, it’s Great to be compared to him. He’s a Great player.” #dcaboveall pic.twitter.com/Bf1s4l06ww – 12:02 PM
More on this storyline
At the end of the day, however, Beal made it abundantly clear that he’s going to be making a decision that will be most beneficial for him: “I know what my decision will be based off of, and that’s gonna be where I feel like I can win. That’s going to be my decision,” Beal said. “If I feel like I can win in D.C., that’s what I’m gonna do, and I want people to respect that. You may or you may not, but I’m gonna work my ass off and I’m gonna compete and I wanna make this team better. If it’s elsewhere, it’s going to be the exact same commitment… For the most part, I’m gonna do what’s best for me and I can’t concern myself with what other people are saying, even though it may look as ‘simplified’ as people may project it to be.” -via Clutch Points / June 10, 2022
Jake Fischer: I fully expect (Bradley Beal) to take that money at this point. (…) People I’ve talked to around that situation really haven’t left the door open like the Zach LaVine thing. Like I said, I don’t expect him to leave. -via Spotify / June 10, 2022
On June 18, Bradley Beal will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newly redone courts, a project a year in the making carried out by Hoop For All with funding from Beal, the NBA’s player association and the city. The event comes smack in the middle of a watershed summer for the Wizards’ star guard. Beal said he is still leaning toward signing a multiyear deal with Washington worth roughly $250 million this July, and in the meantime, he’s focused on rehab after having his cast removed in late April following season-ending wrist surgery in February. “Surgery was good, recovery went well. Had no issues,” Beal said. -via Washington Post / May 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.