Bradley Beal: 'There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision and time is counting down'

Beal recently opened up about his future with the Wizards as he revealed the decision points he will need to consider this summer. The 28-year-old has a lot of things running on his mind right now and he admitted that a bit of anxiety is beginning to creep in: “Obviously, I consider my family. What do they wanna do? Where do they wanna live? What are they comfortable with?” Beal said in an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “And obviously, the team. So it is surreal in a lot of ways to be in the position I am in. It is crazy numbers. It is what it is. It’s uncontrollable. It’s out of my control. But I’m blessed to be here. Again, I don’t shy away from that. I take it on with a full front and I have to do what’s best for me. There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision and time is counting down, we’re in June now. But it’s fun to be in this position.” Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points