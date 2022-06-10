Coby White expected to be on the trade block this summer

Still, expect some changes with the Bulls this offseason. They hold the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft, which could be used as a trade chip or to add a young player to the bench. They have guard Coby White, too, who is expected to be on the trade block.
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Will Coby White remain in Chicago?
Will Coby White remain in Chicago?
