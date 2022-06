Draymond Green says he takes podcasting as seriously as basketball

Yet multiple NBA athletic training sources say that Curry, the game’s most prolific 3-point marksman, is the best example yet to show how strength training not only doesn’t hinder the most valuable skill in the game, it amplifies it . “I never gave that any credence because there is a plan for how you can balance both,” Curry told ESPN. “You’ve got to maintain your flexibility and all that type of stuff while you get stronger. That’s something I guess I figured out.” -via ESPN / June 10, 2022