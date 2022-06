Hawks interested in moving John Collins

Jake Fischer on John Collins: He’s definitely been mentioned as a Portland trade candidate (…) I remember, San Antonio was linked to him back when he was struggling to get that deal done. -via Spotify / June 10, 2022

Only 10 players are still with their original teams after being selected in 2017 NBA Draft:3. Jayson Tatum5. De’Aaron Fox6. Jonathan Isaac13. Donovan Mitchell14. Bam Adebayo19. John Collins23. OG Anunoby45. Dillon Brooks49. Vlatko Cancar51. Monte Morris – 8:25 PM

Jake Fischer: There’s someone I talked to today who had just spoken to Atlanta in recent days who said John Collins is clearly the guy that they’re most interested in moving Source: Spotify

