Hawks interested in moving John Collins

Jake Fischer: There’s someone I talked to today who had just spoken to Atlanta in recent days who said John Collins is clearly the guy that they’re most interested in moving.
Only 10 players are still with their original teams after being selected in 2017 NBA Draft:
3. Jayson Tatum
5. De’Aaron Fox
6. Jonathan Isaac
13. Donovan Mitchell
14. Bam Adebayo
19. John Collins
23. OG Anunoby
45. Dillon Brooks
49. Vlatko Cancar
51. Monte Morris – 8:25 PM
Jake Fischer on John Collins: He’s definitely been mentioned as a Portland trade candidate (…) I remember, San Antonio was linked to him back when he was struggling to get that deal done. -via Spotify / June 10, 2022
One other player frequently mentioned to be on Portland’s radar is Atlanta’s John Collins, who is a lob threat that could provide more defensive versatility than Jusuf Nurkic. -via The Ringer / June 7, 2022
Collins has to be considered the likeliest person to move, because the Hawks just don’t have high-level trade pieces to dramatically improve the roster. It’s Collins or Capela, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see both elsewhere, even though they’re each meaningful players for the Hawks. -via The Athletic / April 28, 2022
