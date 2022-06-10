Jazz to interview Jason Terry for head coaching position

The Utah Jazz have received permission to interview NBA G League Grand Rapids Gold coach Jason Terry for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Terry is also under consideration for assistant positions with other NBA teams.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jazz to interview Jason Terry for head coaching job sportando.basketball/en/jazz-to-int… – 9:50 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr., godson of Jason Terry, takes long road to #Pacers workout indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 9:26 PM
More on this storyline
