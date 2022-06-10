Kenny Atkinson agrees to four-year deal to coach Hornets

Kenny Atkinson agrees to four-year deal to coach Hornets

Main Rumors

Kenny Atkinson agrees to four-year deal to coach Hornets

June 10, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
You in the arena get Red Panda, we get a discussion about how the Hornets’ hiring of Kenny Atkinson is yet another positive step forward for African-American representation at the head coaching level. – 10:18 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Love the Kenny Atkinson hire in Charlotte. Atkinson is one of the NBA’s best teachers. Hornets have a young roster in need of continued development. It’s a terrific fit. – 8:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson named Charlotte Hornets head coach
https://t.co/ALYDoRX4nX pic.twitter.com/SP83oKUoj57:26 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Made one last cameo on the Kenny Atkinson beat. On what the Hornets are getting in the former Nets head coach: theathletic.com/3355769/2022/0…6:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kenny Atkinson agrees to deal to become next Hornets’ coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/rep…6:50 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here is what Kenny Atkinson will inherit in Charlotte:
✅Draft: 13, 15, 45
❓RFA: Miles Bridges
⭐️: LaMelo Ball
🏀Team Needs: Rim protector at C, depth at PF and C, backup PG
💰: $10.3M midlevel, $4.1M biannual and vet min.
espn.com/nba/insider/in…6:41 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Charlotte Hornets hire Kenny Atkinson, per Woj.
Atkinson’s experience levelling up guards is impressive. Excited to see him help LaMelo Ball refine his game in Year 3.
From a 2019 story I enjoyed 🔗 : https://t.co/dpaXi711Ir pic.twitter.com/99J6RqyCxH6:33 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Nets fired Kenny Atkinson and replaced him with Steve Nash.
And Brooklyn had Ime Udoka working under Nash the following season, before letting him leave for Boston (and a trip to the NBA Finals).
A lot of pressure in Nash heading into next season. – 6:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson has agreed to a four-year deal to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. – 6:23 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kenny Atkinson is a PERFECT hire for the Hornets. Outside of drafting LaMelo, this might be the best move Michael Jordan has made since becoming an owner. – 6:21 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
BREAKING: The #Hornets have reached an agreement in principle to make Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson their new head coach, league sources told @theobserver. – 6:17 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Charlotte Hornets are closing in on Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:15 PM

More on this storyline

CJ McCollum: 30 is a bad boy. -via Twitter @CJMcCollum / June 11, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home