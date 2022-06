Lakers adamant they don't want to force Russell Westbrook trade that will cost them assets

Darvin Ham and the Lakers have a unified front on talking about Russell Westbrook, which is a good start to the offseason. But for all that was said about Russ on Monday, plenty was left unspoken: ocregister.com/2022/06/08/for…

Hot take: The Lakers should be able to stretch Westbrook’s contract at $1M per season for the next 47 years. AK – 11:21 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.