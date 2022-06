Pelicans announce Brandon Ingram undergoes successful surgery, out 6-8 weeks

Pelicans say Brandon Ingram underwent successful surgery on his right fifth finger this week. Recovery timetable is 6 to 8 weeks. – 5:02 PM

Pelicans star Brandon Ingram underwent successful surgery on his right fifth finger to address a flexion contracture this week. His timetable is roughly 6-to-8 weeks. – 5:05 PM

