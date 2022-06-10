Pelicans announce Brandon Ingram undergoes successful surgery, out 6-8 weeks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Friday news dump from the Pelicans: Brandon Ingram had surgery Tuesday on his right pinky finger. His estimated return-to-play timetable is 6-8 weeks. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 5:30 PM
Friday news dump from the Pelicans: Brandon Ingram had surgery Tuesday on his right pinky finger. His estimated return-to-play timetable is 6-8 weeks. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 5:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that Brandon Ingram had surgery on Tuesday to treat his right fifth finger. Pelicans estimated that Ingram’s recovery timetable will take 6 to 8 weeks. – 5:23 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that Brandon Ingram had surgery on Tuesday to treat his right fifth finger. Pelicans estimated that Ingram’s recovery timetable will take 6 to 8 weeks. – 5:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram will be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his “right fifth finger to address a flexion contracture.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:09 PM
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram will be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his “right fifth finger to address a flexion contracture.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram underwent surgery on his right fifth finger to address a flexion contracture.
His recovery timetable is 6-8 weeks. – 5:03 PM
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram underwent surgery on his right fifth finger to address a flexion contracture.
His recovery timetable is 6-8 weeks. – 5:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram underwent successful surgery on his right fifth finger this week. Recovery timetable is 6 to 8 weeks. – 5:02 PM
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram underwent successful surgery on his right fifth finger this week. Recovery timetable is 6 to 8 weeks. – 5:02 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: Even though Malaki Branham came to town Wednesday for the “group” workout with #Cavs, a source tells @clevelanddotcom he was not able to participate because he sprained his ankle in a previous workout. The team took him to dinner tho and came away impressed. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / June 10, 2022
Connor Letourneau: Otto Porter Jr. is also good to go tonight. -via Twitter @Con_Chron / June 10, 2022
Griffin did note, however, that the team would need to protect itself in some way against the risk of injuries. “What becomes significant as a team that’s a small market team and as a team that can’t make mistakes in terms of injuries over time, you have indemnify yourself in some way for that and that’s fine,” he said. “But the decision of whether or not this is a max player is an easy one. It’s really going to be about if you’re all the way in with us this is what it looks like and we’re all the way in with him and I think we always have been.” -via ESPN / June 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.