Rival executives expect the Rockets to gauge trade market for Christian Wood

Ivey was projected fourth overall in eight of the 11 mock drafts compiled and has long been considered the fourth-best overall prospect after the big three of Smith, Holmgren and Banchero. However, there is a question regarding the fit of Ivey in Sacramento. The Kings also have De’Aaron Fox signed long-term and just drafted Davion Mitchell in last year’s draft. According to NBA executives, this could potentially be the highest pick traded by draft night, citing Sacramento’s focus to return to the playoffs as quickly as possible . -via HoopsHype / June 10, 2022