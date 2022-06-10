Rival executives expect the Rockets to gauge trade market for Christian Wood

Paolo Banchero’s expected arrival could have a huge impact on the future of Christian Wood, who’s entering the final year of his contract at $14.3 million. Rival executives who’ve spoken with HoopsHype expect the Rockets to gauge the trade market on Wood’s value this summer. Houston needs to decide if Wood, who turns 27 in September, is going to be a long-term member of the core or be traded for future assets that may align better with Jalen Green and potentially Banchero.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Rival executives expect the Houston Rockets to gauge the trade market on Christian Wood this summer, with Paolo Banchero projected to go third overall to Houston in the NBA Draft. More in our new aggregate mock draft on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/aggregat… – 12:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood briefly addressed his future earlier today
Christian Wood briefly addressed his future earlier today
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Christian Wood makes a pitch to stay and win with Rockets ift.tt/D3cARZs – 9:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood on the draft:” A lot of talent, I have a lot of favorites.” Wood said he has not been asked for his opinion on the draft – 6:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood says he’s in town to spend time with his teammates to “build chemistry back to where it was”. He’s spent most of the offseason in LA and has spent time with Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Josh Christopher, K.J. Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr – 6:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood delivered what Angel Hernandez would call a strike pic.twitter.com/gH6FKghKl0 – 6:19 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood talks about the chance to throw at the first pitch tonight here at the Astros game. pic.twitter.com/H1vcuNvGUT – 6:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood getting ready to throw the first pitch at Minute Maid pic.twitter.com/Oj8UF90PXm – 6:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On if he’s had any discussions with the Rockets about a contract extension, Christian Wood said, “We’ve had a talk.” – 6:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood is at Minute Maid Park to throw out the first pitch before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/jO1oCosXvl – 6:02 PM
Ivey was projected fourth overall in eight of the 11 mock drafts compiled and has long been considered the fourth-best overall prospect after the big three of Smith, Holmgren and Banchero. However, there is a question regarding the fit of Ivey in Sacramento. The Kings also have De’Aaron Fox signed long-term and just drafted Davion Mitchell in last year’s draft. According to NBA executives, this could potentially be the highest pick traded by draft night, citing Sacramento’s focus to return to the playoffs as quickly as possible. -via HoopsHype / June 10, 2022
Who knows if Horford’s spark would have reignited as a 36-year-old if he hadn’t made it back to Boston? When his former coach Brad Stevens took over the Celtics’ front office and traded Kemba Walker and the 16th pick in the draft to bring Horford back, it felt like the whole family was returning home. “We as a family were rejoicing because that was the best decision he made, coming back to the Celtics,” said Tito, who spent three seasons in the NBA. “We know that we love the people in the Boston area; we love everything about Boston. The way they receive him makes us even happier. So for him coming back to Boston, everybody in the family (was) excited and happy.” -via The Athletic / June 10, 2022
Sources have maintained the stance that Houston’s aggression has never wavered, and if the opportunity presents itself, they’ll make a move. It’s just a matter of figuring out what that move is. The front office is always looking. Their cap isn’t nearly as clean as Detroit’s right now because of John Wall and his situation, but once that’s solved — either with a buyout or just a $47 million staring contest for the year — it’s hunting season. -via The Athletic / June 10, 2022
