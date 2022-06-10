Rockets only want to swap John Wall for Westbrook if Lakers include draft capital

Regarding the long-running idea that Westbrook could be swapped again for Houston’s John Wall, since both would be making near-identical $47 million salaries next season, one source briefed on the situation told me this week that Houston’s interest has always been predicated on the Lakers including draft compensation to sweeten the deal, which L.A. steadfastly refuses to do.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Houston Rockets guard John Wall is in attendance of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. – 8:37 PM
John Wall is among the celebrities at tonight’s NBA Finals Game 3 in Boston, per the NBA and in one of the most random sequences of names ever written: Bill Belichick, John Wall, Guy Fieri. pic.twitter.com/9eJgd2oioa – 8:33 PM
Nia Long, Michael Bivins, John Wall amongst the celebrities attending tonight at TD Garden. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFinals2022 – 8:22 PM
Wayne Cole: Washington Wizards June 11 Pre draft workout list. #DCAboveAll Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite David McCormack, Kansas Orlando Robinson, Fresno State TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky -via Twitter @waynec0le / June 10, 2022
A rare NBA Draft rumble from your infamously draft-shy correspondent: Both Sacramento and Portland are widely expected to give serious consideration to trading the No. 4 and No. 7 overall picks, respectively, if they can concoct appealing win-now swaps. And now I’m told Washington is another top-10 team (drafting 10th overall) said to be weighing the same possibility. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022
Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe the Trail Blazers will dangle the No. 7 overall pick in trade talks for an immediate roster upgrade to maximize the prime of Damian Lillard, who was on hand for a workout with a projected lottery pick, AJ Griffin. -via HoopsHype / June 10, 2022
