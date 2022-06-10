Shane Larkin agrees to deal to stay in Turkey?

After winning back-to-back EuroLeague titles, Shane Larkin and Anadolu Efes Istanbul will continue their partnership, according to Ismail Senol of beIN SPORTS.
One of the top EuroLeague scorers, Shane Larkin, draws serious interest from the Washington Wizards, sources tell BasketNews. -via BasketNews / June 3, 2022
Efes are trying to keep Larkin in Istanbul. Per BasketNews sources, they’re offering him a contract extension similar to what he earned in the last two seasons. Per BasketNews sources, Larkin made around €3.2M per year. -via BasketNews / June 3, 2022
Ergin Ataman was a guest on Turkish television and, among other things, he talked about whether Shane Larkin and Vasilije Micic will continue with the team, the potential addition of Will Clyburn, as well as if this Efes squad could be considered the best in Euroleague history. “Shane Larkin is very happy here. Larkin reached the peak of his career in Anadolu Efes, becoming one of the 2 to 3 best players in Europe, sometimes even the best. He broke the record in Europe. Won two championships in a row. The family atmosphere in Anadolu Efes must have affected him as well, but after all, he is a professional. Of course, there are serious offers for him. After all, free agents in Europe are clear today. Of course, we really want Larkin to continue with us. Let’s hope this will work out in a positive way, but if it doesn’t, there may be some flash transfers as a result,” he said and compared it to stellar transfers in soccer. -via EuroHoops.net / May 26, 2022
