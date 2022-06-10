Shane Larkin's new deal includes an NBA out

Donatas Urbonas: OFFICIAL: Anadolu Efes signed Shane Larkin to a new two-year contract (NBA out clause included).
Source: Twitter @Urbodo
Source: Twitter @Urbodo
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shane Larkin signs a two-year deal with Anadolu Efes
sportando.basketball/en/shane-larki… – 8:26 AM
Shane Larkin signs a two-year deal with Anadolu Efes
sportando.basketball/en/shane-larki… – 8:26 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Shane Larkin officially signed a contract extension with Anadolu Efes ✍️
Check out the latest signings, roster updates, and rumors in our EuroLeague transfer market
basketnews.com/news-172861-eu… – 8:20 AM
Shane Larkin officially signed a contract extension with Anadolu Efes ✍️
Check out the latest signings, roster updates, and rumors in our EuroLeague transfer market
basketnews.com/news-172861-eu… – 8:20 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Official: As @SdnaGr reported first, Shane Larkin is staying in Anadolu Efes for two more years. pic.twitter.com/Hi8ygRkPkc – 8:02 AM
Official: As @SdnaGr reported first, Shane Larkin is staying in Anadolu Efes for two more years. pic.twitter.com/Hi8ygRkPkc – 8:02 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
OFFICIAL: Anadolu Efes signed Shane Larkin to a new two-year contract (NBA out clause included). – 8:01 AM
OFFICIAL: Anadolu Efes signed Shane Larkin to a new two-year contract (NBA out clause included). – 8:01 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shane Larkin re-signs with Anadolu Efes
sportando.basketball/en/shane-larki… – 4:32 AM
Shane Larkin re-signs with Anadolu Efes
sportando.basketball/en/shane-larki… – 4:32 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @Ryxa41
• No room for violence in basketball games
• Why Crvena Zvezda were better than Partizan
• Does Micic – Larkin – Clyburn lineup mean 3-peat?
• Ataman and Mike James to the NBA: IN or OUT?
• EuroLeague rumors
And more:
basketnews.com/news-173225-sh… – 12:53 PM
New URBONUS w/ @Ryxa41
• No room for violence in basketball games
• Why Crvena Zvezda were better than Partizan
• Does Micic – Larkin – Clyburn lineup mean 3-peat?
• Ataman and Mike James to the NBA: IN or OUT?
• EuroLeague rumors
And more:
basketnews.com/news-173225-sh… – 12:53 PM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: I also don’t think Zach LaVine is really going to leave Chicago. Even people around him have been saying all along, like, ‘yeah, so the door is open, but like, we don’t think he’s going to leave’. -via Spotify / June 10, 2022
Jake Fischer on Deandre Ayton: He wants to max, he doesn’t want to come down from that. So that’s the case, if one team offers him the max, which I think seems pretty possible… Detroit gets mentioned a lot. Like Portland, it seems like he’s an another guy that Dame has interest in playing with. Toronto gets mentioned, San Antonio has been mentioned. -via Spotify / June 10, 2022
After winning back-to-back EuroLeague titles, Shane Larkin and Anadolu Efes Istanbul will continue their partnership, according to Ismail Senol of beIN SPORTS. -via BasketNews / June 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.