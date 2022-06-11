Bogdan Bogdanovic undergoes knee surgery, out for Eurobasket

Serbian national team doctor Dragan Radovanovic confirmed what was somewhat expected, and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be forced to miss the 2022 EuroBasket in September. Bogdanovic recently underwent surgery on his right knee in California, USA, and as Dr. Radovanovic tells sportklub.rs, the estimated time of recovery is no less than three months.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Bogdan Bogdanovic will not participate in EuroBasket 2022 ❌
Boban’s best current starting five would be SCARY 😳 Imagine Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the same lineup 👀
Im so excited to watch game tonight!!! Who you guys got:
