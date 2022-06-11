Bogdan Bogdanovic undergoes knee surgery, out for Eurobasket

Bogdan Bogdanovic undergoes knee surgery, out for Eurobasket

Serbian national team doctor Dragan Radovanovic confirmed what was somewhat expected, and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be forced to miss the 2022 EuroBasket in September. Bogdanovic recently underwent surgery on his right knee in California, USA, and as Dr. Radovanovic tells sportklub.rs, the estimated time of recovery is no less than three months.
