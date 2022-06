Bulls targeting Mitchell Robinson ahead of free agency

Meanwhile, an NBA source said center-starved Dallas is not expected to be interested in Robinson at his hefty price tag (at least $11M per year) and have set their sights on cheaper free-agent centers. In February, sources indicated Robinson wasn’t in a good place in his relationship with the Knicks and his uncle tweeted he can’t wait for Robinson to leave New York. However, sources indicate, it’s likely Robinson will simply take the best offer after being paid the NBA minimum his first four years. -via New York Post / June 11, 2022