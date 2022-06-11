Jazz interview Jason Terry for head coaching job

Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz interviewed Jason Terry today for their vacant head coaching job, League Sources tell The Athletic. Internal candidates Alex Jensen and Lamar Skeeter interviewed for the position this week. The Jazz are continuing with their first round of interviews
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz interviewed Jason Terry today for their vacant head coaching job, League Sources tell The Athletic. Internal candidates Alex Jensen and Lamar Skeeter interviewed for the position this week. The Jazz are continuing with their first round of interviews – 7:49 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jazz to interview Jason Terry for head coaching job sportando.basketball/en/jazz-to-int…9:50 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Utah Jazz have received permission to interview NBA G League Grand Rapids Gold coach Jason Terry for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Terry is also under consideration for assistant positions with other NBA teams. – 9:25 AM

Shams Charania: Sources: Bucks are promoting assistant Charles Lee to associate head coach under Mike Budenholzer. Lee has been a head coaching candidate for several teams over the past two seasons, and remains a candidate for the Jazz’s current opening. Milwaukee prioritized a new deal for Lee. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 11, 2022

