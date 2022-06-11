LeBron James on Luka Doncic: He's gigantic, has the ball on a string and his vision... that's why I love him

Among the guests of the fourth episode of the fifth episode of Uninterrupted The Shop, LeBron James talked about Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic. “His size. I mean he’s gigantic. A 6-8 point guard. He’s 225 pounds. He has the ball on a string. And more importantly, his vision. That’s why I love him,” he replied to a question about what makes the Dallas Mavericks leader special.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just learned that Darth Vader, in the suit, is 6’6”, 260 pounds.
I’m not sure how my mind got here, but I ended up at “Darth Vader is too small to defend LeBron.” – 1:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed Laker FA targets, LeBron the future Vegas NBA team owner, and AK’s polarizing thought experiment/fake trade: Westbrook for Rudy Gobert. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 1:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry erupted for 43 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/11/leb… – 1:00 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lebron James praises Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and explains what makes him so special ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZRJkHeqV0W – 12:26 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James: “[Luka Doncic] will walk the ball up ten straight times and get to his spot every single time, just because of his pace”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:16 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry last night:
✅ 43 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 7-14 3P
Curry is just the third player in NBA Finals history to record at least 40p/10r with five 3P made.
He joins Kevin Durant (2018) and LeBron James (2020). pic.twitter.com/yscvmeWbmG – 10:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, other NBA players react to Stephen Curry dropping 43 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/11/leb… – 9:32 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry erupted for 43 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/11/leb… – 3:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
What do LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Joel Embiid have in common?
They all couldn’t resist commenting on Stephen Curry’s Game 4 performance 🎆
basketnews.com/news-173406-nb… – 1:54 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
From the NBA’s postgame notes, a stat that best sums up how incredibly Steph has been in this series: Stephen Curry, 34, has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only players age 34 or older to score at least 40 points in an NBA Finals game. – 1:47 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
LeBron and Wade doing the @killakow “I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter” tweet – 12:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James can be a free agent in 2023
Andrew Wiggins can be a free agent in 2023
Stephen Curry under contract in Golden State through 2026
Y’all have a good night ✌️🏾🤣😐 – 12:31 AM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
So far, Steph Curry’s usage rate this year is the highest in an NBA Finals since LeBron James in 2015. pic.twitter.com/fbBKH5rc5O – 12:20 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Steph is the 2nd oldest player with 40 pts and 10 rebs in the Finals (LeBron). He’s the only player ever with 40 pts, 10 rebs, 7 threes. – 11:44 PM
Ben Cotton @Ben_Cotton15
That was just about the best performance of Steph Curry’s career. LeBron like in putting the team on his back and not letting it lose #NBAFinals – 11:42 PM
That was just about the best performance of Steph Curry’s career. LeBron like in putting the team on his back and not letting it lose #NBAFinals – 11:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The only players age 34 and older with a 40-10 game in the Finals:
1. LeBron James.
2. Stephen Curry.
End of list. – 11:25 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
We don’t, but prob need to start talking CURRY (and rest) like we do other 1 great player teams that have gotten to this point. Cause that is reality now. Prob why the LeBron stans scared he could possibly pull off. – 10:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Millions of people love Steph, but no one more than LeBron. And I love that haha – 10:46 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors’ 30-something core is out to buck a lot of NBA history:
-KG’s last chip? He was 32
-Kobe’? He was 31
-LeBron’s last full-season chip? 31
-Magic was 28, Larry 29, Isiah 29
-Exceptions: MJ (35), Timmy 37 – 8:50 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Headline: “LeBron James Wants To Own A Team In Las Vegas.”
My reaction:
Me, too!
#MeToo – 5:20 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LeBron James said he wants to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.
What would that likely cost? What needs to happen behind-the-scenes? Is the NBA even considering expansion?
@Tommy Beer breaks down LeBron’s goal and whether it’s realistic: basketballnews.com/stories/ifwhen… – 5:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This week’s Hoop Collective @YouTube exclusive with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon: LeBron James says he wants to own a team. Will he? youtu.be/kKxZK1KycKE – 5:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss potential Laker free agent targets, LeBron’s plan to own a Vegas NBA team and my thought experiment fake trade: Russ for Gobert. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=StJPO8… – 3:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Why LeBron and everyone else will have to be patient when it comes to NBA expansion … plus all the latest trade, draft and coaching scuttle … all via my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-truth-ab… – 1:28 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo had the most double-doubles in the 2022 NBA Playoffs 🔥
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic 🔟
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo 9⃣
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid 8⃣
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo 6⃣
🇺🇸 Ja Morant 6⃣ – 12:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jalen Brunson is the Mavs biggest FA decision. The biggest reason to keep him is they need the production he provides when Luka doesn’t play. Luka’s missed 10+ games in 3 of his 1st 4 yrs, & might miss more this yr, since due to his busy summer he figures to have more load mgmt – 10:29 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, exactly two weeks since the Mavs’ playoff run ended ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yIFC8Y1lvo – 3:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic will finish with the most double-doubles in this playoffs, with 10.
None of the remaining players can catch up to him. pic.twitter.com/mWL27la2N0 – 10:24 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Boban’s best current starting five would be SCARY 😳 Imagine Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the same lineup 👀
🎥 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/GXdGIVDxI6 – 10:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Slovenia faces problems with Luka Doncic’s and Goran Dragic’s insurance for FIBA window 😬 pic.twitter.com/0sgl5ToQ7c – 5:06 AM
Meanwhile, an NBA source said center-starved Dallas is not expected to be interested in Robinson at his hefty price tag (at least $11M per year) and have set their sights on cheaper free-agent centers. In February, sources indicated Robinson wasn’t in a good place in his relationship with the Knicks and his uncle tweeted he can’t wait for Robinson to leave New York. However, sources indicate, it’s likely Robinson will simply take the best offer after being paid the NBA minimum his first four years. -via New York Post / June 11, 2022
James, 37, recently called Doncic his favorite player in the league adding to his praise for the 23-year-old Slovenian. “He can control a game. He doesn’t even have to shoot. Literally, he’ll walk the ball up ten straight times and get to his spot every single time, just because of his pace,” he added to the conversation with fellow guests of the show shared on YouTube, “He knows when he comes off a pick and roll if they’re hard showing or if they hedging or if they dropping the pick and roll. He knows I can turn the corner because I got this shoulder, and I know the third line of defense, when I get there, if I just slow down and use my pivots, not even jump, just the Euro one-two, this guy’s flying by every time. It’s the mind.” -via EuroHoops.net / June 11, 2022
League sources tell me that former Mavericks, Timberwolves and Pistons executive Tony Ronzone has been hired by Wasserman’s player representation division to replace George David, who departed his role as the agency’s vice president of basketball operations in September 2021 to rejoin the Pistons’ front office. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 10, 2022
