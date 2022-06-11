Zion Williamson on New Orleans: I do want to be here

Speaking to reporters, Zion Williamson was asked if opening the camp was a sign he wanted to stay in New Orleans. “I do want to be here. That’s no secret. I feel like I’ve stood on that when I spoke,” Williamson said to reporters at the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans. “Currently, this does not really have anything to do with that. This is just me wanting to be a pillar in my community.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williams reiterates about New Orleans “I do want to be here. That’s no secret” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/11/zio…6:42 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
With New Orleans in the midst of an especially violent year, Lee Anderson, Zion Williamson’s stepfather, spoke out against violence in “our city.”
“Why am I going to say our city? Because we live here now.” nola.com/sports/pelican…4:48 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
recorded a mailbag over @HardwoodKnocks, which means you should listen
🔘 zion (3:30)
🔘 draymond (6:17)
🔘 jazz (11:00)
🔘 lavine (18:46)
🔘 kings/blazers (21:34)
🔘 knicks/pistons (39:31)
🎧 https://t.co/b10UMoOIC1
🍎 https://t.co/AuuOxLF1xT
✳️ https://t.co/gtTeL81aEN
more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OCR9YRwlYT3:46 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
New Pelicans mailbag!
— How should the Pelicans structure Zion Williamson’s extension?
— How much ‘Point Zion’ will we see next season?
— A Convo I had with Willie Green last year that may indicate how Zion will be used
theathletic.com/3358941/2022/0…11:02 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
LIVE recording Locked On Pelicans right now! Come hangout and talk Zion, NBA Draft, and more!
youtube.com/watch?v=FNBf1S…7:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans GM Griffin on Zion Williamson: “This is a max player. That’s easy.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/pel…6:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans LIVE show tonight at 6 pm central!
Zion Williamson updates and I’ll answer your questions on the NBA Draft and Free Agency. Be sure to join in!
https://t.co/QUvo6YZ497 pic.twitter.com/SayqwAu9Sv1:17 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion’s extension, another candidate for an extension and the TV deal. All covered in here. nola.com/sports/pelican…9:05 AM

The Post has learned the Bulls are continuing to do their research on Mitchell Robinson ahead of the July 1 free-agency period. The Bulls could be the main competitors for Robinson if the Knicks don’t lock him up to a contract extension on June 30. The Bulls want to enhance their interior defense and believe Robinson could be a good fit slotted alongside offensive center Nikola Vucevic. Chicago reportedly has $49 million in cap space but that’s before they commit to free agent Zach Lavine — if they do commit. -via New York Post / June 11, 2022

