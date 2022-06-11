Zion Williamson on New Orleans: I do want to be here

Speaking to reporters, Zion Williamson was asked if opening the camp was a sign he wanted to stay in New Orleans. “I do want to be here. That’s no secret. I feel like I’ve stood on that when I spoke,” Williamson said to reporters at the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans. “Currently, this does not really have anything to do with that. This is just me wanting to be a pillar in my community.”
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
Zion Williams reiterates about New Orleans “I do want to be here. That’s no secret” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/11/zio… – 6:42 PM
With New Orleans in the midst of an especially violent year, Lee Anderson, Zion Williamson’s stepfather, spoke out against violence in “our city.”
“Why am I going to say our city? Because we live here now.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:48 PM
With New Orleans in the midst of an especially violent year, Lee Anderson, Zion Williamson’s stepfather, spoke out against violence in “our city.”
recorded a mailbag over @HardwoodKnocks, which means you should listen
🔘 zion (3:30)
🔘 draymond (6:17)
🔘 jazz (11:00)
🔘 lavine (18:46)
🔘 kings/blazers (21:34)
🔘 knicks/pistons (39:31)
🎧 https://t.co/b10UMoOIC1
🍎 https://t.co/AuuOxLF1xT
✳️ https://t.co/gtTeL81aEN
more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OCR9YRwlYT – 3:46 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/UknvJq4cHv – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/p0z7DgU9nB – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/0Rl9R1PPBe – 11:30 AM
New Pelicans mailbag!
— How should the Pelicans structure Zion Williamson’s extension?
— How much ‘Point Zion’ will we see next season?
— A Convo I had with Willie Green last year that may indicate how Zion will be used
theathletic.com/3358941/2022/0… – 11:02 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Sochan and Sharpe coming in for pre-draft workouts
🏀 Any trades with the 8th pick?
🏀 Zion Williamson extension negotiations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/flghoyBKkJ – 9:35 AM
LIVE recording Locked On Pelicans right now! Come hangout and talk Zion, NBA Draft, and more!
youtube.com/watch?v=FNBf1S… – 7:02 PM
Pelicans GM Griffin on Zion Williamson: “This is a max player. That’s easy.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/09/pel… – 6:35 PM
Locked On Pelicans LIVE show tonight at 6 pm central!
Zion Williamson updates and I’ll answer your questions on the NBA Draft and Free Agency. Be sure to join in!
https://t.co/QUvo6YZ497 pic.twitter.com/SayqwAu9Sv – 1:17 PM
Zion’s extension, another candidate for an extension and the TV deal. All covered in here. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:05 AM
Former Thunder player Donte Grantham signs with French team SLUC Nancy for 2022-23 season -via HoopsHype / June 11, 2022
The Post has learned the Bulls are continuing to do their research on Mitchell Robinson ahead of the July 1 free-agency period. The Bulls could be the main competitors for Robinson if the Knicks don’t lock him up to a contract extension on June 30. The Bulls want to enhance their interior defense and believe Robinson could be a good fit slotted alongside offensive center Nikola Vucevic. Chicago reportedly has $49 million in cap space but that’s before they commit to free agent Zach Lavine — if they do commit. -via New York Post / June 11, 2022
