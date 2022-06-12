Celtics hopeful Robert Williams will play in Game 5

Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says the Celtics are hopeful Rob Williams can play tomorrow, and that they watched the film and never found a clear moment where he hurt his knee. Looked like it may have happened landing from a contest around the 5 minute mark of the fourth quarter.
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says the Celtics are hopeful Rob Williams can play tomorrow, and that they watched the film and never found a clear moment where he hurt his knee.
Looked like it may have happened landing from a contest around the 5 minute mark of the fourth quarter. – 4:22 PM
Ime Udoka says the Celtics are hopeful Rob Williams can play tomorrow, and that they watched the film and never found a clear moment where he hurt his knee.
Looked like it may have happened landing from a contest around the 5 minute mark of the fourth quarter. – 4:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Injury updates ahead of Game 5
-Steph Curry said his foot feels “great”
-Robert Williams tweaked his knee and asked to come out of Game 4, but Celtics are “optimistic” he will be available tomorrow night, per Udoka – 4:21 PM
Injury updates ahead of Game 5
-Steph Curry said his foot feels “great”
-Robert Williams tweaked his knee and asked to come out of Game 4, but Celtics are “optimistic” he will be available tomorrow night, per Udoka – 4:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams did tweak his knee during Game 4, but he doesn’t know when it happened.
Udoka added that Williams is “feeling better” with the days off and that he anticipates him being “good to go” for Game 5. – 4:21 PM
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams did tweak his knee during Game 4, but he doesn’t know when it happened.
Udoka added that Williams is “feeling better” with the days off and that he anticipates him being “good to go” for Game 5. – 4:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We’ll hear from Ime Udoka momentarily, as the Celtics start media availability prior to NBA Finals Game 5.
Yes, I assume there will be some sort of update (non-update?) on Robert Williams. – 4:16 PM
We’ll hear from Ime Udoka momentarily, as the Celtics start media availability prior to NBA Finals Game 5.
Yes, I assume there will be some sort of update (non-update?) on Robert Williams. – 4:16 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#Warriors have opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite for Game 5 Monday vs. #Celtics. Steph Curry now -135 for #NBAFinals MVP. Outlier odds for that award: Marcus Smart: 50-1. Andrew Wiggins 150-1. Interestingly, Robert Williams and Klay Thompson are both 200-1. – 5:44 AM
#Warriors have opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite for Game 5 Monday vs. #Celtics. Steph Curry now -135 for #NBAFinals MVP. Outlier odds for that award: Marcus Smart: 50-1. Andrew Wiggins 150-1. Interestingly, Robert Williams and Klay Thompson are both 200-1. – 5:44 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Robert Williams: 10 rebounds in the first half, 2 in the second half – 12:27 AM
Robert Williams: 10 rebounds in the first half, 2 in the second half – 12:27 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best players of the night, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
Robert Williams: 14.58
Andrew Wiggins: 15.82
STEPHEN CURRY: 35.49 – 12:04 AM
Best players of the night, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
Robert Williams: 14.58
Andrew Wiggins: 15.82
STEPHEN CURRY: 35.49 – 12:04 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
It’s a game where passing is encouraged, but that extended, hard-won Curry breakdown of Robert Williams for a floater was a thing of individualistic beauty. – 12:02 AM
It’s a game where passing is encouraged, but that extended, hard-won Curry breakdown of Robert Williams for a floater was a thing of individualistic beauty. – 12:02 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is standing behind the huddle, so looks like Al Horford will close this game out after Williams looked to pull up lame a few minutes ago. Warriors bringing Draymond back in for Poole after Wiggins thrived at the four the last few minutes. – 11:13 PM
Rob Williams is standing behind the huddle, so looks like Al Horford will close this game out after Williams looked to pull up lame a few minutes ago. Warriors bringing Draymond back in for Poole after Wiggins thrived at the four the last few minutes. – 11:13 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
About a minute prior to that Curry shot, Rob Williams had motioned to the bench that he needed a sub. Horford was ready to check in, but there was no stoppage. Celtics eventually called timeout. – 11:11 PM
About a minute prior to that Curry shot, Rob Williams had motioned to the bench that he needed a sub. Horford was ready to check in, but there was no stoppage. Celtics eventually called timeout. – 11:11 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors coming back with Draymond on the bench. And at the moment, Robert Williams III looks a bit hobbled. TD Garden crowd completely silent. They’re stunned. – 11:10 PM
Warriors coming back with Draymond on the bench. And at the moment, Robert Williams III looks a bit hobbled. TD Garden crowd completely silent. They’re stunned. – 11:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Questionable decision by Ime Udoka there not to take the timeout to get Rob Williams out of the game with him hobbling for a few possessions. – 11:10 PM
Questionable decision by Ime Udoka there not to take the timeout to get Rob Williams out of the game with him hobbling for a few possessions. – 11:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams just came up limping after that last attempted jump and appeared to signal to the bench, which sent Al Horford to the scorer’s table. – 11:08 PM
Robert Williams just came up limping after that last attempted jump and appeared to signal to the bench, which sent Al Horford to the scorer’s table. – 11:08 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
That Robert Williams double closeout is the difference between defenses in 2022 and defenses in 2016 – 10:26 PM
That Robert Williams double closeout is the difference between defenses in 2022 and defenses in 2016 – 10:26 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Rob Williams once again a menace on offensive glass, where he’s grabbed four of his 10 rebounds. – 10:23 PM
Rob Williams once again a menace on offensive glass, where he’s grabbed four of his 10 rebounds. – 10:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This might be a surprise because Rob Williams is all over the boards, but the Warriors have 6 offensive rebounds to 4 for the Celtics. – 10:22 PM
This might be a surprise because Rob Williams is all over the boards, but the Warriors have 6 offensive rebounds to 4 for the Celtics. – 10:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Robert Williams at half:
5 PTS
10 REB
4 OREB
Kevin Love is the last player to have 10 boards in the first half of an NBA Finals game. pic.twitter.com/Uk0tqcOz8r – 10:16 PM
Robert Williams at half:
5 PTS
10 REB
4 OREB
Kevin Love is the last player to have 10 boards in the first half of an NBA Finals game. pic.twitter.com/Uk0tqcOz8r – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors and Celtics both have 25 rebounds at halftime
Robert Williams has 10 though – 10:12 PM
The Warriors and Celtics both have 25 rebounds at halftime
Robert Williams has 10 though – 10:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the six quarters played in Boston in the Finals, Draymond Green has a combined total of:
2 points (on 1-of-8 shooting)
7 rebounds,
4 assists
in 51 minutes.
He’s been BADLY outplayed by Robert Williams (who been playing in one leg) – 10:12 PM
Over the six quarters played in Boston in the Finals, Draymond Green has a combined total of:
2 points (on 1-of-8 shooting)
7 rebounds,
4 assists
in 51 minutes.
He’s been BADLY outplayed by Robert Williams (who been playing in one leg) – 10:12 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Warriors: “Let’s make an easy layup.”
Robert Williams: pic.twitter.com/gtudmU9oyz – 10:12 PM
The Warriors: “Let’s make an easy layup.”
Robert Williams: pic.twitter.com/gtudmU9oyz – 10:12 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I did not like the decision to go to Payton instead of the big lineup sooner. Payton hasn’t done much since Game 2. When GPII plays against Boston’s “small” lineup with White instead of Rob Williams, he’s not giving you any sort of advantage. – 10:11 PM
I did not like the decision to go to Payton instead of the big lineup sooner. Payton hasn’t done much since Game 2. When GPII plays against Boston’s “small” lineup with White instead of Rob Williams, he’s not giving you any sort of advantage. – 10:11 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Robert Williams really has been the difference maker. Between him and Draymond playing poorly, the Warriors are in serious trouble. Something has got to give. – 10:09 PM
Robert Williams really has been the difference maker. Between him and Draymond playing poorly, the Warriors are in serious trouble. Something has got to give. – 10:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Robert Williams spiked it off the backboard so hard the ball hit him in the face – 10:09 PM
Robert Williams spiked it off the backboard so hard the ball hit him in the face – 10:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Blocks in this series
-Robert Williams: 12
-The Warriors: 13 – 10:09 PM
Blocks in this series
-Robert Williams: 12
-The Warriors: 13 – 10:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Robert Williams blocked that so hard he hit himself in the face!! 😂 – 10:09 PM
Robert Williams blocked that so hard he hit himself in the face!! 😂 – 10:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams has already tied his postseason high for rebounds (10) at halftime. – 10:08 PM
Rob Williams has already tied his postseason high for rebounds (10) at halftime. – 10:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Robert Williams should have a spot on the US Olympic Volleyball team. – 10:07 PM
Robert Williams should have a spot on the US Olympic Volleyball team. – 10:07 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Robert Williams III playing volleyball, spiking dude’s ish. – 10:07 PM
Robert Williams III playing volleyball, spiking dude’s ish. – 10:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Robert Williams III is basically an unstoppable creature straight out of a Sam Raimi horror movie. – 9:40 PM
Robert Williams III is basically an unstoppable creature straight out of a Sam Raimi horror movie. – 9:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
First quarter …
With Robert Williams III on floor: Celtics 22, Warriors 10.
Without Robert Williams III on floor: Warriors 17, Celtics 6. – 9:40 PM
First quarter …
With Robert Williams III on floor: Celtics 22, Warriors 10.
Without Robert Williams III on floor: Warriors 17, Celtics 6. – 9:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Gonna be a tough night if Draymond can’t keep Rob Williams off the glass – 9:40 PM
Gonna be a tough night if Draymond can’t keep Rob Williams off the glass – 9:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Robert Williams a plus-12 in seven minutes in the first quarter. Just a totally different game when he’s on the floor. – 9:40 PM
Robert Williams a plus-12 in seven minutes in the first quarter. Just a totally different game when he’s on the floor. – 9:40 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Rob Williams is so good. The shot blocking and lobs are sick but his playmaking is so underrated. The touch pass for the corner 3 to Grant Williams was nasty – 9:38 PM
Rob Williams is so good. The shot blocking and lobs are sick but his playmaking is so underrated. The touch pass for the corner 3 to Grant Williams was nasty – 9:38 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Robert Williams looking like himself again has changed this series. – 9:38 PM
Robert Williams looking like himself again has changed this series. – 9:38 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Your end-of-the-first-quarter story…
Celtics with Rob Williams: +12
Celtics without Rob Williams: -11 – 9:38 PM
Your end-of-the-first-quarter story…
Celtics with Rob Williams: +12
Celtics without Rob Williams: -11 – 9:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Not only did Brad Stevens nail the trades for Al Horford and Derrick White – his decision to sign Marcus Smart and Robert Williams to long-term contract extensions before the start of this season look like genius moves right now – 9:37 PM
Not only did Brad Stevens nail the trades for Al Horford and Derrick White – his decision to sign Marcus Smart and Robert Williams to long-term contract extensions before the start of this season look like genius moves right now – 9:37 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Robert Williams is the kind of player the Warriors will be looking for if they lose this series. Maybe it’s Wiseman, but at this point, it doesn’t seem like it. He’ll need to develop the same kind of defensive-minded killer instinct around the rim. Right, Ron Adams? – 9:37 PM
Robert Williams is the kind of player the Warriors will be looking for if they lose this series. Maybe it’s Wiseman, but at this point, it doesn’t seem like it. He’ll need to develop the same kind of defensive-minded killer instinct around the rim. Right, Ron Adams? – 9:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Beautiful give-and-go from Jayson Tatum to Robert Williams to Grant Williams for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Boston a 28-27 lead after 1. Roller coaster quarter, with an 11-4 run for Boston and an 11-2 run for Golden State.
Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry each have 12. – 9:36 PM
Beautiful give-and-go from Jayson Tatum to Robert Williams to Grant Williams for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Boston a 28-27 lead after 1. Roller coaster quarter, with an 11-4 run for Boston and an 11-2 run for Golden State.
Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry each have 12. – 9:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
C’s recover with a 10-4 run to close the game, entirely after Robert Williams returned – 9:36 PM
C’s recover with a 10-4 run to close the game, entirely after Robert Williams returned – 9:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Great read by Tatum to pass through the blitz and even better quick touch pass by Rob Williams to find Grant open in the corner for the 3 to take the 28-27 lead into the second quarter. – 9:35 PM
Great read by Tatum to pass through the blitz and even better quick touch pass by Rob Williams to find Grant open in the corner for the 3 to take the 28-27 lead into the second quarter. – 9:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That is how you attack Robert Williams. Great finish from Jordan Poole – 9:35 PM
That is how you attack Robert Williams. Great finish from Jordan Poole – 9:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Robert Williams III’s first six minutes tonight: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block. – 9:33 PM
Robert Williams III’s first six minutes tonight: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block. – 9:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It’s now a 19-7 run for Golden State, with Stephen Curry feasting on Boston’s defense with Robert Williams on the bench. Celtics already have four turnovers, and have been incredibly sloppy in execution after a hot start. – 9:29 PM
It’s now a 19-7 run for Golden State, with Stephen Curry feasting on Boston’s defense with Robert Williams on the bench. Celtics already have four turnovers, and have been incredibly sloppy in execution after a hot start. – 9:29 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
with that small starting lineup, warriors missed some wide open looks early. rob williams looks very good. smart already has two turnovers. – 9:20 PM
with that small starting lineup, warriors missed some wide open looks early. rob williams looks very good. smart already has two turnovers. – 9:20 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Would have love to seen a healthy James Wiseman against Robert Williams.
Wiseman, former No. 2 overall pick, has played just 39 games in two years. – 9:16 PM
Would have love to seen a healthy James Wiseman against Robert Williams.
Wiseman, former No. 2 overall pick, has played just 39 games in two years. – 9:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have 2 rebounds. Robert Williams has 2 offensive rebounds
The Celtics have 7 rebounds – 9:15 PM
The Warriors have 2 rebounds. Robert Williams has 2 offensive rebounds
The Celtics have 7 rebounds – 9:15 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams is fine with the Warriors’ small lineup. – 9:14 PM
Robert Williams is fine with the Warriors’ small lineup. – 9:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is once again everywhere. 11-4 start to the quarter for Boston. Golden State opens 1-7 from the field – 9:13 PM
Robert Williams is once again everywhere. 11-4 start to the quarter for Boston. Golden State opens 1-7 from the field – 9:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams with a huge block, and the crowd explodes. If he’s moving around like he appears to be early on here, that’s a great sign for Boston.
Conversely, I really don’t like this lineup change for GSW. Kevon Looney needs to play more, not less. – 9:12 PM
Robert Williams with a huge block, and the crowd explodes. If he’s moving around like he appears to be early on here, that’s a great sign for Boston.
Conversely, I really don’t like this lineup change for GSW. Kevon Looney needs to play more, not less. – 9:12 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors could really use a Robert Williams III-type player. – 9:12 PM
The Warriors could really use a Robert Williams III-type player. – 9:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Immediate impact of Robert Williams on the floor is the Warriors sniffing out th ealley oop play but letting Smart waltz in for an easy layup – 9:08 PM
Immediate impact of Robert Williams on the floor is the Warriors sniffing out th ealley oop play but letting Smart waltz in for an easy layup – 9:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As they wait for the tip, Draymond is almost face-to-face with Robert Williams like boxers at the weigh-in LOL – 9:07 PM
As they wait for the tip, Draymond is almost face-to-face with Robert Williams like boxers at the weigh-in LOL – 9:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for 2022 NBA Finals Game 4:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:35 PM
Celtics starters for 2022 NBA Finals Game 4:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Warriors starters:
Draymond Green
Otto Porter Jr.
Andrew Wiggins
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is available to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per the Celtics. – 7:32 PM
Rob Williams is available to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per the Celtics. – 7:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams is available for tonight’s game. – 7:32 PM
The Celtics say Robert Williams is available for tonight’s game. – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Rob Williams looked much better in Game 3 than he did in Game 2 and that he was feeling good physically during and after the game.
Udoka said with just one day off between games, the Celtics will be monitoring Williams and minutes and rotations. – 7:19 PM
Ime Udoka said that Rob Williams looked much better in Game 3 than he did in Game 2 and that he was feeling good physically during and after the game.
Udoka said with just one day off between games, the Celtics will be monitoring Williams and minutes and rotations. – 7:19 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Ime Udoka says Rob Williams feels good. He’ll get tested soon, but it sure sounds like he will play and start. – 7:17 PM
Ime Udoka says Rob Williams feels good. He’ll get tested soon, but it sure sounds like he will play and start. – 7:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams knee was feeling good this morning. He’ll go through pregame testing before a final decision on playing tonight is made, per Ime Udoka. – 7:16 PM
Rob Williams knee was feeling good this morning. He’ll go through pregame testing before a final decision on playing tonight is made, per Ime Udoka. – 7:16 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New Finals podcast. The historic path Jayson Tatum is on, is it possible to ask more of Steph Curry & the nuanced value of Robert Williams (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps): spoti.fi/3mBWjkY – 12:29 PM
New Finals podcast. The historic path Jayson Tatum is on, is it possible to ask more of Steph Curry & the nuanced value of Robert Williams (w/@Tim MacMahon & @Tim Bontemps): spoti.fi/3mBWjkY – 12:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Steph Curry’s ankle status
– Can Draymond Green make an impact
– Who are the Warriors’ best five?
– Robert Williams III and the Celtics defense
– Key trends in the Finals
– Is “New Media” really new?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 9:20 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Steph Curry’s ankle status
– Can Draymond Green make an impact
– Who are the Warriors’ best five?
– Robert Williams III and the Celtics defense
– Key trends in the Finals
– Is “New Media” really new?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 9:20 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Rob Williams doing ridiculous stuff: A brief thread.
1. One of two times he simply rebounded over Draymond’s head. pic.twitter.com/5NLtEOoDUf – 10:07 PM
Rob Williams doing ridiculous stuff: A brief thread.
1. One of two times he simply rebounded over Draymond’s head. pic.twitter.com/5NLtEOoDUf – 10:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is again the only player on the Celtics injury report. He’s questionable for NBA Finals Game 4 due to left knee soreness.
Same as he has been for weeks. – 4:39 PM
Robert Williams is again the only player on the Celtics injury report. He’s questionable for NBA Finals Game 4 due to left knee soreness.
Same as he has been for weeks. – 4:39 PM
More on this storyline
Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka is looking for stronger finishes from Jayson Tatum & wants him to finish off 2 feet so he can control the contact in the paint. His missed layup off the cut over Klay in crunch time was the perfect example of that. He didn’t take a dribble to get on 2 feet & load up. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / June 12, 2022
Jared Weiss: Steve Kerr on Brad Stevens: “He’s somebody I think who has figured out what he wants at this stage of life and that’s what we all have to figure out in this business. I had to hold off on coaching until my kids were done with high school. I think he was the opposite.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / June 12, 2022
When Al Horford was 14 years old, he moved from the Dominican Republic, where he’d been raised by his mother in Santo Domingo, to Michigan, where his father and four of his half-siblings lived. “That was just so awesome,” said Anna Horford, 29, Al’s half sister. “He helped raise us.” -via New York Times / June 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.